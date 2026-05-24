No decision made without Leader's approval: President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described national unity as the country's most important asset in overcoming crises and threats, stressing that no decision in Iran is taken without the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

During a meeting with the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian stated that what has ensured the country's stability during sensitive periods has been the solidarity and empathy of the people and the pillars of the establishment.

The president said that Iran's main concern today is not war, missiles, or bombardment, but rather preserving calm, cohesion, and social unity, adding that despite numerous challenges, he refrains from raising many issues to avoid creating division and discord. Maintaining national unity, he emphasized, is far more important than military and security issues.

Pezeshkian underlined that he has always tried not to say anything contrary to the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution or adopt positions that could fuel divisions within the governing structure or be exploited by the enemy. He further stated that no decision in Iran is made outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and without the coordination and approval of the Leader.

"When a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all bodies, platforms, and political currents must support it to present a unified voice of the Islamic Republic to the world," he stated.

Pezeshkian also stressed that IRIB must act as a promoter of national unity and cohesion, concluding that if all actors move in line with the directives of the Leader and preserve national unity, Iran's enemies will never achieve their objectives against the country.

Tehran ready to reassure world on nuclear program

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the president added that Tehran stands ready to reassure the international community that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons or regional instability.

"Prior to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's late Leader, we declared—and we reiterate now—that we are ready to assure the world we do not seek nuclear weapons," President Pezeshkian said on Sunday.

He further stated that Iran does not desire regional instability; rather, it is the Israeli regime, envisioning a "Greater Israel," that seeks to destabilize the region. However, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iranian negotiators will by no means compromise on the dignity and honor of the country.

The remarks come amid Pakistan's mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States, following the war of aggression waged by the US and Israel on Iran in late February. Officials in Tehran, Washington, and Islamabad have stated that a memorandum of understanding is being finalized to end the war, paving the way for further talks on contentious issues.