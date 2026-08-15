Alireza Jahanbakhsh explains why he chose Excelsior

TEHRAN - Alireza Jahanbakhsh has explained why he decided to return to the Netherlands and join Excelsior.

The Iranian winger, who previously played for NEC and AZ Alkmaar before making his move to Brighton and later Feyenoord, has returned to Dutch football after spending last season in Belgium. He completed his move to Excelsior earlier this week.

For Jahanbakhsh, however, the transfer is about more than simply returning to the Eredivisie. Rotterdam has a special place in his heart, having spent several years in the city during his time with Feyenoord.

“When Excelsior made me an offer, I immediately thought: this is my city, this is where I belong,” Jahanbakhsh said, according to the interview shared by Rijnmond.

The 32-year-old is therefore delighted to be back in familiar surroundings. His previous spell at Feyenoord gave him a strong connection with Rotterdam, and that played an important role in his decision.

Jahanbakhsh also sees Excelsior as an opportunity to continue his career in the Netherlands and play an important role for the club. After a season abroad, returning to a league and country he knows well was an attractive option.

His arrival gives Excelsior an experienced attacking player with extensive Eredivisie experience. Jahanbakhsh previously made his name in the Netherlands with AZ, where he became one of the league's standout wingers before earning a move to the Premier League.

He later returned to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, where he spent three seasons and won the Eredivisie title.

Now, he is back in Rotterdam — this time wearing the shirt of Excelsior — and he is eager to begin this new chapter.

“I’m very happy to be back,” is the message from Jahanbakhsh as he begins his latest adventure in Dutch football.