Handball captain confident of medal chances at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran men’s national handball team captain Ali Rahimi Kazerooni believes the national side can fight for a medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, despite a difficult group and the absence of several overseas-based players.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Iran’s departure for a training camp in Serbia, Rahimi Kazerooni said the team had completed their third training camp and praised new head coach Nenad Kljaic for bringing fresh ideas to the squad.

“We have almost gone through a generational change in the national team, and I hope we can achieve the best possible result at the Asian Games in Nagoya,” the captain said.

Rahimi Kazerooni added that the team’s physical preparation was progressing well, while the tactical sessions had also been productive.

“The strength and conditioning sessions are going well, and the tactical camps have been good too. The draw for the Asian Games is difficult, but I hope we can deliver our best performance in Nagoya. We will not go into the competition without a fight.”

The Iran captain also acknowledged that the absence of the team’s foreign-based players could have a significant impact on their campaign. According to Rahimi Kazerooni, overseas-based players bring valuable international experience and play important roles within the national team.

“They have more experience, and their absence in Nagoya will make things more difficult because they are key players. I hope we can make sure their absence is not felt too much,” he said.

The men’s handball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 to 28.

Iran have been drawn in Group B, alongside South Korea, Kuwait, Bahrain and Kazakhstan.