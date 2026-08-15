Over 55m tons of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran's ports since 3rd imposed war beginning

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development and CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization stated that despite wartime conditions and restrictions, port activities in the country have not ceased, relying on prior planning, developing business continuity scenarios, and establishing a headquarters for accelerating and facilitating cargo clearance. Since the beginning of the third imposed war in March, over 55 million tons of cargo have been loaded and unloaded in the country's northern and southern ports.

Mohammad Shakiabi-Nasab, in an interview with IRNA, referred to the country's special conditions since last year and said: "Since last year, the country has been involved in two wars, and under these circumstances, a very valuable and key action pursued by the Ports and Maritime Organization was planning for business continuity and forecasting various scenarios to maintain port operations."

He added: "I would like to express my gratitude to the former managers of the Ports and Maritime Organization and previous CEOs of this organization, because this approach has existed in the organization since the past, and we have continued and strengthened it so that port activities continue under any circumstances, do not cease, and necessary services are provided to stakeholders and service recipients in the area of vessel and cargo entry and exit."

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development continued: "With the planning that had been done in advance and by considering various scenarios, very valuable measures were taken in the field of supplying people's necessities as well as providing raw materials."

Shakiabi-Nasab stated: "In the southern and northern ports of the country, from the beginning of the third imposed war in March until now, over 55 million tons of cargo have been loaded and unloaded, which is a very valuable achievement."

The CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization, referring to the record-breaking performance of the country's ports under wartime conditions, said: "An important point during these days was the setting of new records in the area of cargo discharge from ships, as well as loading and cargo departure from ports."

Establishment of a headquarters for accelerating and facilitating cargo clearance

He added: "One of the very key measures in this regard was the establishment of the headquarters for accelerating and facilitating cargo clearance, which was formed at the central level in Tehran under the management of the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, with the cooperation and presence of all relevant organizations."

Shakiabi-Nasab continued: "The secretariat of this headquarters at the national level was the responsibility of the Ports and Maritime Organization, and in the provinces, it was pursued under the management of governors and the secretariat of the provincial Ports and Maritime Departments, which yielded very good results."

He emphasized: "As a result of these coordinations, customs clearance procedures for goods were carried out in the shortest possible time, and wherever a problem arose, it was resolved in the shortest possible time through follow-ups by the Minister of Transport and Urban Development."

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, expressing gratitude to activists in both the public and private sectors in the country's ports, said: "In my opinion, the country's ports performed exceptionally well during this period, and I sincerely appreciate all our dear ones—both in the private sector and our colleagues at the Ports and Maritime Organization—for their efforts and dedication."

The CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization, regarding how the country's ports have remained resilient under continued siege and restrictions, stated: "Certainly, all the capacities of the country's ports in all areas have been activated and are being utilized. There was also prior planning for the full utilization of port capacities."

He added: "At all stages and throughout this period, we had the necessary capacities at our disposal, and in many cases, through relocations and capacity management, we were able to achieve more complete utilization of port facilities."

Shakiabi-Nasab, regarding the status of containers belonging to Iranian traders in neighboring countries, said: "A significant portion of the loaded containers have entered the country and been discharged, and with ongoing economic diplomacy, the path for the entry of other containers will also be paved."

He noted: "Containers belonging to our fellow citizens, port sector activists, traders, and merchants will be transferred to the country through ongoing coordination, and cargo owners will be able to receive their containers."

MA