Iran rejects President Aoun’s accusations as Israel intensifies indiscriminate strikes in Lebanon

TEHRAN - Iran has rejected accusations by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who claimed that Tehran uses Lebanon as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations with Washington.

In an interview with CNN, Aoun accused Iran of hindering efforts to establish peace between Lebanon and Israel, stating: “It’s not your country, it’s our country,” in reference to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC). He further alleged that Iran is “using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the US.”

Responding on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the claims, writing: “Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago.” He added that “based on Mr. Aoun’s comments, one would think it is Iran that has occupied one-fifth of Lebanon, displaced one-quarter of Lebanese, and bombed his country on a daily basis.”

Araghchi’s remarks refer to Israel’s continued military actions in Lebanon and the ongoing displacement of civilians despite ceasefire arrangements.

Fresh fighting between Israel and Hezbollah erupted on March 2. Since then, Israel has killed more than 3,500 people, while continuing air and ground operations in Lebanon.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed several members of the Lebanese military, including a brigadier general, according to the Lebanese army.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the attack. He said the repeated targeting of Lebanese Army personnel demonstrates that Israel makes no distinction between soldiers, resistance fighters, and civilians. He described the strike as a “heinous crime” and a clear indication that Israel seeks neither stability nor security for Lebanon. Baghaei extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Lebanese military, calling the attack a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a continuation of Israeli aggression.

Tehran has stressed that halting Israeli strikes in Lebanon is among its conditions for reaching a deal with Washington to bring a permanent end to the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, which initially began in late February and led to a ceasefire nearly 40 days later.

