TEHRAN – Something fundamental has broken in the architecture of global opinion, and no amount of propaganda from Tel Aviv or cover from Washington can piece it back together.

According to Pew Research Center’s Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey, a median of 67 percent of adults across the 36 countries surveyed now hold an unfavorable view of Israel, compared with just 25 percent who see it favorably.

Drawing on interviews with over 44,000 individuals, this extensive study records a sea change in global public opinion.

Crucially, most interviews were completed in the shadow of February 28, when the United States and Israel launched their joint campaign of aggression against Iran, a date marking over two years from the start of Israel’s live-streamed genocidal campaign against Gaza.

The cracking of the Western firewall

The results indicate that the long-standing assumption that Western elite protection could indefinitely override popular discontent has run out of time.

The United States itself now sits at 60 percent unfavorable, a staggering historical reversal. In 2013, Israel enjoyed a positive 30 net favorability rating in America; today, it languishes at negative 23, a fifty-point swing in barely a generation.

This deep ideological fracture is concentrated, with 83 percent of American liberals holding an unfavorable view compared to 37 percent of conservatives.

Across the Atlantic, Europe’s unconditional defense has collapsed, with every surveyed nation registering a clear majority opposition to Israel.

Disapproval has reached 78 percent in Spain and Sweden, 76 percent in the Netherlands, and 69 percent in the United Kingdom.

The most politically loaded metric belongs to Germany. Berlin’s postwar political culture converted the defense of Israel into an institutional obligation, yet 73 percent of Germans now hold an unfavorable view, a sharp nine-point surge in negativity since 2025 alone. When public consensus shifts this drastically, official diplomatic immunity cracks.

A cross-spectrum global consensus

The geographic breadth of the data completely subverts the narrative that this pushback is isolated to traditional ideological adversaries.

While disapproval is near-universal across the surveyed Muslim-majority nations, led by Turkey at 97 percent, Pakistan at 95 percent, and Indonesia at 86 percent, the backlash in nations with no specific religious axis against Israel is equally severe.

Japan now records a striking 83 percent unfavorable rating, while Australia reaches 79 percent. In South Korea, negativity spiked by 10 points in a single year to hit 70 percent. Furthermore, this rejection has migrated past traditional partisan boundaries.

In Spain, while 96 percent of the left disapproves, 66 percent of conservatives also hold an unfavorable view. When a right-wing European demographic rejects Israeli policy by a two-to-one margin, it proves that the critique has solidified into a broad moral consensus.

Losing the future

The most serious long-term existential threat to Israeli propaganda is a widening, irreversible generational divide.

Among young adults aged 18 to 34 across wealthy democracies, alignment with Israel has vanished.

Unfavorable views among the youth have skyrocketed to 87 percent in Australia, 78 percent in the United Kingdom, and 74 percent in the United States.

Even in Hungary, the data reveals a massive 27-point generational gap, with 72 percent of young adults viewing Israel negatively compared to 45 percent of those aged 50 and older. Support for Zionism has entirely dried up among the next generation.

This generational rot tracks perfectly with the total global repudiation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Majorities in nearly every surveyed country express zero confidence in his ability to handle world affairs. Only Kenya and the Philippines maintain majority confidence in his leadership.

Meanwhile, Italy’s share expressing total lack of confidence jumped from 45 percent to 62 percent in a year, and South Korea witnessed a 12-point drop in confidence.

Netanyahu now stands completely isolated, an ICC-indicted leader reviled by 83 percent of Germans and 59 percent of Americans alike.

The unmasking of impunity

Public sentiment is driven by undeniable material realities on the ground.

The international public is looking directly at a Palestinian death toll in Gaza that has exceeded 72,000, alongside ongoing settlement expansions and a systematic campaign of displacement.

The 2026 war on Iran has been overwhelmingly rejected by the global public, who have seen it as an unprovoked escalation against a sovereign nation.

By relying strictly on military violence and elite inertia while operating under active international legal scrutiny, Israel has transformed itself into a structural liability for its allies and a pariah in the eyes of the world.

The verdict has settled into the global conscience, and no military campaign can silence it.