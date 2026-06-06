Retaliatory strikes on US bases reflect Iran’s firm response to continued aggression

TEHRAN - Iran’s latest retaliatory attacks against American bases in the Persian Gulf region have highlighted the country’s seriousness and preparedness to counter aggression.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out strikes against two US air bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the IRGC said four violating oil tankers, acting under the aggressive American military without coordination or regard for repeated warnings from the Iranian naval forces, attempted to illegally exit the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

It said following warnings, one of the tankers was targeted and stopped, while the other violating vessels turned back.

American drones then hit a telecommunications masts on Qeshm Island and Goruk with two projectiles.

In response to the aggression, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force immediately launched ballistic missiles at Ali Al Salem Air Base, a US airbase in Kuwait, as well as the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The IRGC also warned that it will not hesitate to respond to any act of aggression by the US against Iranian territory.

The US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28.

Iran’s strong retaliatory military response forced President Donald Trump to agree to a ceasefire with Iran on April 8.

During the war, Iran carried out 100 waves of missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region.

Trump has claimed that the US military destroyed Iran’s military capabilities. Such claims have been rejected by American officials speaking to US media.

The latest Iranian retaliatory strikes against American bases in the Persian Gulf make it clear that any new act of aggression will be met with a crushing response.