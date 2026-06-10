US adventurism: Apache down, F-35 hangar hit, oil up

TEHRAN - The latest exchange of fire between Iran and the United States highlights Washington’s bad faith in the April ceasefire and Tehran’s resolve to respond to any aggression. It is the most serious escalation since the April 8 truce halted the joint US–Israeli war that began on February 28.

The escalation began late Tuesday when the United States launched strikes on areas in Hormozgan province and along the Persian Gulf coastline in southern Iran using projectiles. Qeshm Island was among the sites targeted.

At least two water reservoirs in the Bomani district of Sirik County were hit, temporarily cutting off drinking water supplies to the area. Local authorities reported significant disruption to civilian infrastructure as a result.

The managing director of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company said the US strikes completely destroyed critical water infrastructure in the eastern part of the province, leaving more than 20,000 residents without access to drinking water as summer temperatures soared.

Abdolhamid Hamzehpour told local media on Wednesday that American strikes hit water supply facilities in Sirik County, targeting the distribution network for the town of Kuhestak and ten villages in the Bemani district.

The US Central Command said it had begun strikes against Iran following the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman. President Donald Trump acknowledged that the helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Iran of downing it.

Iranian officials and military forces have denied any role in the incident, warning that any act of aggression against the country will not go unanswered.

Analysts and regional observers have suggested that the helicopter mission itself may have been linked to a broader US operational attempt to reopen or secure greater control over the Strait of Hormuz following rising tensions in the region. However, the mission appears to have failed after the aircraft crash, an incident that then triggered further escalation. Oil prices rose in the aftermath of the US adventurism, reflecting growing market concerns over regional instability

In response to the latest US aggression, Iran struck American bases across the Persian Gulf region. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with missile and drone attacks as part of a broader retaliatory campaign.

Iranian armed forces also carried out strikes against US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait during the early hours of Wednesday. The IRGC announced that it had launched missile attacks on four US targets in Jordan and destroyed an F-35 hangar. The attacks were carried out jointly by the IRGC and the Iranian Army.

The IRGC also said it shot down an American MQ-9 drone near the Strait of Hormuz. A General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper was intercepted and destroyed over the city of Jam in Iran’s Bushehr Province during ongoing military confrontations near the strategic waterway, according to the IRGC.

US violate intl. law

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s armed forces had dealt a heavy blow to US bases and assets in the region that were identified as the origin of American aggression.

“These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental rule prohibiting the use of force in international relations. With these aggressive actions, the US ruling administration once again demonstrated its criminal and warmongering nature,” the statement said.

The ministry added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate in exercising its inherent right to self-defense, including by targeting the origin of attacks as well as bases and logistics facilities used to execute and support aggressive operations against Iran.”

Iran’s military response and Trump’s claims

Iran’s decisive military response to US aggression has underscored the readiness and effectiveness of its armed forces, contradicting President Donald Trump’s assertions that Iran’s military capabilities have been crippled.

On Wednesday, Trump reiterated claims that Iran’s military is a “complete and total mess,” adding that its navy and air force “don’t even exist anymore.”

“They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” he added, without elaboration.

However, multiple US media outlets citing American officials have rejected Trump’s claims, stressing that most of Iran’s military capabilities remain intact. Reports also indicate that even during the ceasefire period, Iran has continued to rebuild and strengthen its military capacity.

During 39 days of war, Iran carried out around 100 waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region, ultimately contributing to Washington’s acceptance of a ceasefire.

Efforts aimed at turning the April 8 ceasefire into a lasting peace settlement have since stalled, largely due to shifting positions in Washington.

Prior to the latest escalation, Trump had suggested that a deal with Iran could be reached within days. However, the renewed strikes have highlighted what analysts describe as strategic confusion and inconsistency in US policy.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in late April that the United States has been “humiliated” in its confrontation with Iran and lacks a coherent strategy. The latest developments, combined with contradictory statements from Trump, suggest an attempt to shift attention away from what critics describe as a failed military approach.

Trump in hot water

The United States now finds itself caught between two difficult options. On one hand, a withdrawal risks political backlash at home for initiating a costly and inconclusive conflict. On the other, continued escalation risks further economic and geopolitical strain.

A recent Moody’s Analytics study estimated that the war on Iran has cost US households around $750 each, or approximately $100 billion in total. This is mainly because Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical energy corridors—has contributed to rising fuel prices and higher living costs in the United States.

Trump is currently seeking a face-saving exit from the conflict with Iran. However, elements within the US political establishment, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are encouraging continued pressure on Tehran.

As Trump’s approval ratings hover near historic lows, he faces a narrowing set of choices: further escalation that could deepen economic and political costs, or a negotiated de-escalation that would require accepting Iran’s terms.

