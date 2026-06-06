Iran calls on SCO to take firm stand against US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN- Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to adopt a clear and decisive position against 'recent US-Israeli military aggression against Iran,' stressing that the organization must actively defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states.

Speaking at the fifth meeting of SCO ministers responsible for internal affairs and public security in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Momeni said the international environment is increasingly marked by instability, uncertainty, and complex security challenges that no single country can address.

He emphasized the growing importance of multilateralism and a multipolar world order, describing the SCO as a major geopolitical and geo-economic force that represents nearly half of the world’s population and possesses significant economic and energy resources. According to the minister, the organization has become an influential actor in promoting regional and global peace, security, and prosperity in the 21st century.

He also criticized unilateral sanctions and 'double standards in international affairs,' arguing that such policies undermine trust, weaken security, and contribute to greater regional and global instability.

Referring to recent military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, Momeni said the attacks took place while diplomatic negotiations were underway and resulted in extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, and historical sites.

Marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary, Momeni said the organization now faces a critical test following 'an attack on one of its member states.' He called on the bloc to demonstrate its commitment to defending member countries by taking a stronger and more visible stance against violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The voice of the SCO in opposing such violations must be heard clearly and decisively across the world,” he said.

He proposed a series of measures to strengthen the organization’s anti-terrorism framework, including preventing the financing, arming, and sheltering of terrorist groups, expanding intelligence and judicial cooperation, and reinforcing border-security mechanisms.