Rezaei warns of wider conflict if diplomacy fails

TEHRAN- Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei has called for the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets as a key confidence-building measure in negotiations with the United States, while warning that any renewed military confrontation could expand far beyond the Persian Gulf and threaten broader regional stability.

Speaking in separate interviews this week, Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, argued that Washington has repeatedly undermined diplomatic efforts and bears responsibility for the current impasse in talks between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with CNN’s Fred Pleitgen, Rezaei said, US President Donald Trump had effectively brought negotiations to a standstill, stressing that the future of diplomacy now depends on decisions made in Washington.

“The ball is in Trump’s court,” Rezaei said, describing the talks as being at a deadlock and arguing that the United States must take practical steps to restore trust if it seeks a lasting agreement with Iran.

Central to those measures, he said, is the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

“If he (Trump) wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust,” Rezaei said. “This is our own money, not America’s money.”

The former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) maintained that the cost of negotiations is significantly lower than the consequences of renewed conflict, warning that a return to war would carry serious regional repercussions.

According to Rezaei, any future military confrontation would not remain confined to the Persian Gulf. He said Iran would expand its response beyond the Strait of Hormuz to include broader strategic waterways stretching from the Indian Ocean and the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

He also emphasized that Iran’s military capabilities extend beyond its missile and drone arsenal, arguing that the country possesses substantial land-based military strength capable of responding to a wide range of threats.

In separate remarks to Iran’s national broadcaster (IRIB), Rezaei described the Strait of Hormuz as one of Tehran’s most effective deterrence tools, linking its future status to the lifting of 'an unlawful US naval blockade' against Iranian ports and vessels.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a powerful arm of deterrence for us,” he said, adding that Washington must either accept Iran’s conditions through diplomacy or face escalating pressure.

Rezaei accused the United States of repeatedly violating diplomatic understandings and ceasefire commitments, citing three separate instances in which negotiations were undermined by military or coercive measures.

He argued that the continuation of the naval blockade despite ongoing diplomatic contacts has eroded confidence in the negotiating process and raised questions about Washington’s commitment to a political solution.

The senior Iranian official nevertheless suggested that diplomacy remains possible if accompanied by concrete actions. Alongside the release of frozen assets, he called for measures that would demonstrate American willingness to honor its commitments and rebuild mutual trust.

Rezaei also linked any long-term settlement to broader regional issues, including Lebanon. He reiterated Iran’s support for Hezbollah and stressed that developments in Lebanon cannot be separated from wider negotiations aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire and ending regional hostilities.

According to Rezaei, any durable agreement must address all fronts of the conflict rather than focus solely on bilateral issues between Tehran and Washington.

Despite his criticism of US policy, Rezaei indicated that the possibility of a negotiated settlement remains open. However, he warned that continued pressure tactics and military threats would ultimately undermine diplomacy and increase the risk of a broader regional confrontation.

He further argued that President Trump faces a strategic dilemma between reducing tensions to stabilize the US economy and maintaining pressure on Iran through military threats. The latter approach, Rezaei said, is unlikely to produce lasting results and will eventually lose its effectiveness.