Iran demands immediate release of frozen assets 

TEHRAN- Iran has made the release of its frozen financial assets a central condition for any future understanding with the United States, with a senior Iranian diplomat insisting that at least half of the funds must be made available at once upon the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said Tehran would only consider any proposed agreement acceptable if Iran’s interests and concerns are fully addressed. He stressed that a minimum of 50 percent of Iran’s frozen assets should be released as soon as an agreement is signed, while the rest should be unblocked within one to two months under a clearly defined implementation framework.

According to Gharibabadi, the assets belong to Iran and have been unlawfully frozen by the United States, making their release a fundamental requirement in any prospective arrangement. He noted that technical and financial mechanisms governing access to the funds could be completed during a 60-day implementation period following the signing of the memorandum.

The deputy foreign minister outlined a broader set of Iranian demands that extend beyond the case of frozen assets. These include the lifting of 'the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, the removal of all unilateral American sanctions, including both primary and secondary sanctions, and the normalization of Iran’s status within international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).'

Gharibabadi also said Iran expects any agreement to include a permanent end to hostilities across regional fronts and full compensation for material and moral damages resulting from US and Israeli military actions against the country. He added that Tehran has sought reparations from several Arab states that eased or supported military operations against Iranian territory.

His remarks came as negotiations aimed at ending months of confrontation between Iran and the United States reportedly move closer to a potential framework agreement. However, Gharibabadi warned that Tehran would respond forcefully to any future military aggression and reiterated that Iranian measures related to strategic maritime routes should not be viewed as part of a simple reciprocal arrangement with Washington.

Separately, the Iranian diplomat sharply criticized the latest report issued by the IAEA and comments made by Director General Rafael Grossi on Iran’s nuclear program.

In a statement published on social media, Gharibabadi argued that concerns raised by the IAEA over limited access to certain nuclear facilities, uranium stockpiles, and what it describes as a “loss of continuity of knowledge” stem directly from military attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iranian nuclear sites operating under IAEA safeguards.

He accused the agency’s leadership of not condemning those attacks and said it was unacceptable to ignore the source of the disruption while holding Iran responsible for its consequences. According to Gharibabadi, attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities are violations of Iran’s sovereignty and undermine nuclear safety, the safeguards system, and the broader international non-proliferation regime.

The deputy foreign minister further rejected repeated references to Iran’s 60-percent uranium enrichment level as evidence of potential weaponization, arguing that such claims are political rather than technical when presented outside a clear legal framework. He emphasized that the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)does not establish a specific numerical limit on enrichment and maintained that Iran’s nuclear activities stay peaceful and within its legal obligations.

Gharibabadi warned that the IAEA risks damaging its credibility if technical reports are used as instruments of political pressure. He said effective safeguards depend on impartiality, respect for international law, and the explicit condemnation of attacks on facilities monitored by the agency.