CAIRO – In the grand chessboard of international geopolitics, the board has been flipped. The era of unipolar hegemony, long dominated by the United States and its allies, is not just waning; it is being actively dismantled by the emergence of a "Unified China." This is no longer a prediction of the distant future but a reality of the present. We are witnessing the consolidation of a nation that has weathered the storm of containment, emerged victorious in the technological war, and restructured the global financial architecture to serve the Global South.

The recent, highly anticipated official visit of Donald Trump to Beijing was meant to be a show of force, a desperate attempt to renegotiate terms of engagement. Instead, it served as the funeral pyre for American coercive diplomacy. The mission failed not because of a lack of American bravado, but because China has fundamentally changed the rules of the game. While the American delegation arrived with a list of demands regarding Taiwan and trade balances, they were met with a polite but firm reality check: China is no longer dependent on the Western markets for its ascension, nor is it susceptible to Western intimidation.

The failure of this summit underscores a seismic shift in Chinese priorities. Beijing is no longer looking West for validation; it is looking South, East, and to the developing world. By prioritizing the Global South and establishing parallel financial and monetary systems—anchored in the digital yuan and independent of the SWIFT system—China has effectively inoculated itself against the sanctions-based warfare that Washington has wielded like a blunt instrument for decades. The BRICS expansion and the new financial corridors mean that the U.S. dollar’s stranglehold on the global economy is loosening by the day.

Nowhere is this shift more palpable than in the realm of technology and microchips. For years, the United States, Britain, and Israel attempted to strangle China’s rise by enforcing a blockade on high-end semiconductors, believing that technological supremacy was their "ace in the hole." They tried to bolster Taiwan as a fortress of silicon, a vital organ that the West could threaten to remove to bring Beijing to its knees. Yet, these tricks have failed spectacularly.

The narrative that the U.S. and Taiwan hold supreme dominion over IT and digitization is now a relic of the past. Huawei, the company the U.S. tried to bury, has not only survived; it has thrived. With the release of its latest processors, Huawei has effectively demonstrated that it is exceeding Nvidia—long considered the gold standard—in both price and quality. This technological leap renders the Western sanctions obsolete. China has achieved self-sufficiency in critical sectors, meaning that the "chip card" which Washington and London played to blackmail Beijing has turned into dust. The realization that China can produce superior, cost-effective hardware domestically has shattered the confidence of Western tech giants and panicked policymakers who underestimated the speed of Chinese innovation.

However, the technological and economic fronts are only part of the story. The military balance of power has undergone a radical transformation, precipitated by recent catastrophic miscalculations by the West. The confrontation between Iran and the United States served as a grim litmus test for American military prowess. The result was a shock to the system: the United States lost approximately 50% of its Airforce assets in the engagement. This staggering loss has exposed the vulnerability of American air dominance and the limitations of its defense systems.

While the U.S. military grapples with this depletion and the logistical nightmare of replacement, China has achieved monumental progress. The People's Liberation Army is not just modernizing; it is revolutionizing warfare. Reports from defense circles indicate that China has deployed electromagnetic submarines and possesses "greater distortion systems"—electronic warfare capabilities that disrupt and blind enemy radar and communications in ways the Pentagon has never encountered and does not fully understand. These systems create a "bubble of invisibility and confusion" around Chinese assets, rendering traditional U.S. tracking methods ineffective. This asymmetry is precisely why the U.S. and Britain are terrified; they realize they have lost the qualitative edge they once held.

It is in this context of Western desperation that we see the resurrection of the Xinjiang card. Unable to compete economically, outmatched technologically, and militarily vulnerable, the U.S. and Britain have returned to their old playbook: information warfare. Once again, they are trying to play on the matter of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang province, alleging that the Chinese regime and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are oppressing Muslims. This narrative is not a genuine human rights concern; it is a calculated distraction designed to mobilize the Muslim world and the Global South against Beijing at a time when China is deepening its ties with both.

The hypocrisy is staggering. The West cries crocodile tears for Muslims in Xinjiang while remaining silent on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza or the victims of Western airstrikes in the Middle East. The timing of these renewed allegations—coming immediately after the U.S. military setbacks and the failure of Trump’s visit—betrays their intent. It is an attempt to sow discord and delegitimize a rising superpower that they can no longer control.

This pattern of fabrication is not new. We must recall the chaotic days of 2020, when Donald Trump alleged that China was the main cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a moment of economic panic, facing a massive deficit, he attempted to propagate a narrative of global compensation from China, seeking to extract trillions of U.S.$ to fix the gaping holes in the American economy. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the global scientific community eventually denied these fabricated stories, citing a total lack of evidence. Yet, the damage was done, and the seeds of Sinophobia were planted. Today, the Xinjiang allegations are simply COVID-19 2.0—a baseless narrative designed to contain China through reputational damage.

Furthermore, at the Middle East level, the features of geopolitical alignment have become clearer than ever before. It has been said that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently stated a truth that many in the Global South feel, but few leaders have dared to declare: that Israel represents one of the causes of many global crises, and that its armament should be reconsidered. However, this bold position—despite the uncertainty surrounding it—reflects China’s alignment with the rising anti-colonial sentiment in the developing world. It is no secret that Israel has participated in sending weapons to Taiwan, making it an indirect tool for Western powers seeking to destabilize regional stability. By supporting separatist forces in Taiwan, while simultaneously engaging in Middle East conflicts, Israel has positioned itself as a disruptive factor to global stability.

Whereas President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) acts as the indispensable diplomatic framework underpinning the ambition of a "Unified China," fundamentally reshaping the definition of stability in a volatile world. Moving away from the zero-sum games of Cold War-era alliances, the GSI champions the principle that security is indivisible, thereby directly challenging the Western military encirclement—manifested through AUKUS and the Quad—aimed at fragmenting Chinese sovereignty.

This initiative posits that a unified, territorially intact China is not merely a national prerequisite but a cornerstone of global peace. By offering an alternative to hegemonic coercion, the GSI rallies the Global South behind a vision of cooperation that respects sovereignty, effectively neutralizing U.S. attempts to weaponize human rights or regional tensions to prevent reunification. Consequently, the GSI is more than a policy; it is the strategic catalyst that transforms China’s drive for unity from a bilateral struggle with Taiwan into a broader mandate for a multipolar world order, ensuring that the path to a "Unified China" is paved with international legitimacy and collective security rather than conflict.

China’s position is clear: peace cannot be achieved while actors like Israel continue to fuel conflicts and disrespect the sovereignty of nations. The Chinese leadership understands that a unified China—sovereign, technologically supreme, and militarily secure—is incompatible with a world order that allows such interference. The pivot to the Global South is not just about economics; it is about constructing a moral framework for international relations that rejects the double standards of the West.

The "Unified China" is a reality that the West must accept. The tricks have failed. The sanctions have backfired. The military threats have been neutralized by superior Chinese electronic and submarine capabilities. The recent visit by Trump ended in failure because the leverage the U.S. thought it had—from Taiwan’s chips to the might of the Air Force—has evaporated.

We are moving into a multipolar era where the dictates of Washington, London, and Tel Aviv carry less weight with each passing day. China has built its fortress on innovation, economic resilience, and alliances with the Global South. As the West continues to grasp at straws—reviving debunked pandemic claims and recycling human rights propaganda—the rest of the world is moving forward. The United States may still possess the remnants of its power, but the initiative has firmly passed to Beijing. The dragon has not only awakened; it has taken to the skies, leaving the outdated containment strategies of the 20th century far below.

Ahmed Moustafa is the director and founder of Asia Center for Studies and Translation and a non-resident research fellow at VIIMES

(Vienna International Institute for Middle East Studies), Austria