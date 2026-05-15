Russia calls for immediate end to war against Iran

TEHRAN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday during his visit to India that the primary task at present regarding Iran is to immediately end the war and achieve a sustainable agreement.

Sergey Lavrov also added, "India can mediate between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries."

Quoting the Novosti news agency, the Russian Foreign Minister noted during a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, that addressing the crisis involving Iran requires understanding its root causes—namely, the unjustified aggression by the United States and Israel.

The senior Russian diplomat also commented on the trade agreements between China and the United States on Iran during US President Donald Trump's visit to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It is difficult to precisely understand what the United States expects from China regarding the Iran conflict. He described US demands for China to pressure Iran into opening the Strait of Hormuz as a "transparent game," Lavrov added.