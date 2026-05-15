Araghchi says Iran has ‘no trust’ in US, talks depend on seriousness

TEHRAN - Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that Tehran has “no trust” in Washington and would only consider talks with the administration of President Donald Trump if it demonstrated seriousness.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in New Delhi, where he attended a two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting that began on Thursday.

He said Iran has received messages from the Trump administration indicating that Washington is open to new talks aimed at ending the joint US-Israel conflict that initially began on February 28. A ceasefire in early April paused the 39-day war. However, diplomatic efforts to bring a lasting end to the conflict have so far proven unsuccessful.

Araghchi further said Iran and the United States have nearly reached an impasse over the “very complicated” issue of uranium enrichment, which is not currently on the agenda of talks.

“We thank Russia, but the issue of enrichment is very complicated for us, and we have come to the conclusion that, given the great difficulty of this issue in negotiations with the Americans, it has almost reached a stalemate. Therefore, we must postpone it to the next stages of negotiations,” he said.

He noted that a few days ago, Trump reacted to Tehran’s formal response to the American side, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

Earlier this month, Iran submitted a 14-point counterproposal to the United States. Tehran’s plan includes guarantees of non-aggression, lifting of US sanctions and unfreezing of Iranian assets, an end to the US naval blockade, recognition of Iran’s proposed mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and the cessation of all hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Hours before Araghchi’s comment about the talks with the US, the Tehran Times reported that Washington had rejected Iran’s 14-point proposal, saying Washington had “once again reiterated its coercive stance,” particularly on the nuclear issue.

Iran had proposed a two-stage negotiation process. The first stage would focus on ending hostilities on all fronts, and if Iran’s conditions were met, the second stage—addressing the nuclear issue—would begin.

Iran and the United States have exchanged multiple proposals, but disagreements remain entrenched. Iranian officials say Washington continues to insist on excessive demands, while Tehran maintains that any negotiations must be based on mutual respect for Iran’s sovereignty.

Iran has also stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened unless hostilities are permanently brought to an end. The US military action, including a naval blockade on Iranian ports, has failed to reopen the waterway.

