Historical cisterns in Bandar-e Khamir to be repurposed into tourism hubs

TEHRAN – A restoration and revival project has been launched for four historical cisterns (Ab-Anbars) in Bandar-e Khamir, a coastal city in southern Hormozgan province, aimed at bolstering cultural tourism, a local tourism official has said.

T he initiative is being carried out in close collaboration with the private sector to ensure the preservation of these monuments while finding modern, sustainable uses for them, CHTN quoted Abbas Darkhor as saying on Thursday. “The restoration plan for these four ancient structures is currently underway with the dual goal of protecting our historical identity and promoting tourism,” he added.

He further noted that one of the cisterns has already been fully restored and revived, while the remaining three are in various stages of preparation and executive operations. Regarding the future use of these sites, the official highlighted a creative shift toward cultural spaces.

“According to our strategic planning, these historical cisterns will be converted into book cafés after their restoration. This approach not only preserves the architectural integrity of the buildings but also encourages a vibrant presence of tourists and citizens within the historical fabric of Bandar-e Khamir.”

Darkhor emphasized that the project is being executed under the direct supervision of the province’s cultural heritage department, utilizing private sector investment as a model for sustainable urban development.

Located in the south of Iran, Bandar-e Khamir is known for its rich maritime history and traditional architecture. Experts believe that repurposing such structures as cultural centers can breathe new life into historical districts while providing a unique experience for visitors. Bandar-e Khamir, located along the coastline of the Persian Gulf in Hormozgan province, is a distinguished maritime town celebrated as Iran’s first "National Wetland City" and a proud member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

This coastal enclave serves as a vital gateway to the vast Hara (Mangrove) forests, which host a rich biodiversity of migratory birds and marine life, reflecting the community's deep-rooted commitment to ecological preservation. Renowned for its unique blend of traditional architecture—such as its historic cisterns and wind towers—and a vibrant heritage of seafaring and local crafts, Bandar-e Khamir offers a tranquil yet culturally rich atmosphere where sustainable tourism and ancient Persian Gulf traditions harmoniously coexist.

Iranian cisterns, known as Ab-Anbars, are architectural masterpieces of traditional Persian engineering designed to store and supply water in the arid and semi-arid regions of the plateau. These subterranean structures are characterized by a massive, domed roof that minimizes evaporation and a deep, sunken tank capable of keeping water remarkably cool even in the scorching heat of summer.

A defining feature of the Ab-Anbar is its integration with Badgirs (windcatchers), which channel ambient breezes down into the reservoir to circulate air and prevent the water from stagnating or becoming tainted. This sophisticated passive cooling system allowed ancient communities to thrive in some of the harshest environments on Earth, turning the simple necessity of water storage into a monumental form of architecture.

Beyond their technical utility, Ab-Anbars served as vital social hubs and symbols of philanthropic devotion within Iranian urban and rural life. Access to the water was typically gained through a long, steep staircase (the Pashir) that led visitors deep into the earth, providing a refreshing retreat from the outside heat.

Many of these structures were built as waqf (charitable endowments) by wealthy benefactors, adorned with intricate brickwork and tiled portals that reflected the community's prestige.

Today, while modern plumbing has largely replaced their original function, these cisterns stand as evocative monuments to Iranian resilience and ingenuity, increasingly being repurposed as museums, galleries, or cafes to preserve their historic presence within the modern landscape.