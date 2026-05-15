The rape factories Israel can no longer bury

TEHRAN — The New York Times report on the sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners did not reveal a mystery so much as force open a door that had been held shut by fear, propaganda, and Western cowardice. What emerged was the outline of a detention system where humiliation, sexual violence, starvation, and medical neglect have been allowed to harden into routine. Israel’s response, predictably, was denial, legal threats, and the old smear that anyone exposing Palestinian suffering is somehow trafficking in “antisemitic blood libel.”

A system built for cruelty

The fundamental reality, one that Israel’s propagandists work tirelessly to obscure, is that this brutality was never an anomaly. Even the Israeli B’Tselem had long since categorized the regime’s carceral system as a “network of torture camps,” a description mirrored by UN reports detailing horrific accounts of rape, forced nudity, and the recording of detainees for humiliation.

This is the architecture of a prison regime that treats Palestinian bodies as a site for systematic sadistic domination. When similar testimony keeps surfacing across facilities, across years, and across different institutions, the word “systematic” is simply accurate.

Nicholas Kristof’s column in the New York Times, grounded in the testimonies of 14 survivors, dragged Israel’s systematic sexual barbarism into the mainstream in a way that even its most devoted Western cheerleaders could no longer comfortably ignore.

Survivors described forced stripping, genital beatings, electric shocks, object penetration, dog attacks, and filmed humiliation used as a weapon of fear.

Israel’s favorite torture laboratory

Sde Teiman is now the symbol of this whole system because it captured the moment Israel’s mask slipped. Leaked footage, medical evidence, and later reporting all pointed to the brutal assault of a Palestinian detainee, yet in March, the charges against five soldiers were dropped.

The internal reaction in Israel amplified the ugliness of the crime. Far from feeling shame, significant portions of the public and the political class chose to venerate the abusers, recasting them as national heroes under siege.

When a collective consciousness prioritizes the protection of torturers over the sanctity of human life, it suggests that its institutions have been engineered to serve this pathology.

The cover-up tells on itself

Israel’s fury at the Times is as revealing as the report itself. Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Sa’ar responded by threatening a defamation suit and labeling the reporting a “blood libel.”

Such overused rhetoric is not intended to prove innocence; it is designed to silence dissent. The goal is to terrorize those who report the truth and to engineer a narrative where the exposure of violence is treated as more scandalous than the violence being exposed.

The whistleblower angle matters just as much. The former military legal chief linked to the leak of abuse footage was arrested and vilified, while the perpetrators were wrapped in nationalist protection and public sympathy. In a healthy legal system, the person exposing rape and torture would be protected. In Israel’s system, exposure is treated like betrayal. The inversion is by design.

Washington’s fingerprints and the double standard

None of this horror survives without American backing. Billions in weapons and unconditional diplomatic cover continue flowing from Washington despite mountains of evidence.

The Leahy Law, supposedly meant to bar aid to gross human rights violators, is treated as a joke. Internal U.S. debates show the atrocities have translated into zero tangible change.

This prison system is not separate from the wider genocidal U.S.-Israeli war on the Axis of Resistance, including repeated aggression against Iran.

The same dehumanizing logic, the same contempt for international law, the same drive for maniacal domination runs through the torture chambers of Sde Teiman and the regional battlefield. Prisons also serve as testing grounds for the exterminationist tactics applied across Gaza and beyond.

Furthermore, the hypocrisy burns with a stench that no amount of Western rhetoric can mask.

While outrage over the events of October 7 was immediate, absolute, and endlessly amplified across every mainstream platform, the suffering of Palestinians, Lebanese, Yemenis, and Iranians is met with reflexive skepticism, deliberate minimization, or outright silence.

This grotesque hierarchy of victimhood exposes the fraud at the heart of the West’s so-called universal values: some blood is sacred, while other blood barely registers as human.

What the world is seeing

An ugly truth in this entire affair is that the evidence was there long before the Times column forced a new round of attention. Palestinian prisoners, Israeli rights groups, medical professionals, and UN bodies have been warning for years that the detention system was collapsing into organized cruelty.

Therefore, another scandal is how long powerful institutions worked to keep the already public facts from mattering.

A regime that commits systemic sexual violence, protects the perpetrators, punishes the whistleblower, and threatens the press is defending a structure of maniacal domination that has rotted from within. And once that structure is seen clearly, no lawsuit can put the darkness back inside the walls.

The dungeons of Israeli depravity must fall, and with them the entire rotten structure that built and defended them.