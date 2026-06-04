Traditional ecological knowledge in Pamnar reflects deep ties between nature and rural life

TEHRAN – The mountainous village of Pamnar in southwestern Iran has preserved a rich body of traditional ecological knowledge shaped by generations of interaction with the natural environment, according to a study by anthropologist Mansoureh Razavi.

Situated about 45 kilometers north of Dezful in Khuzestan province, Pamnar lies along the Zagros mountain range in the Shahiyun district, an area known for its diverse vegetation and distinctive natural landscape. The village is home primarily to Bakhtiari Lur families whose livelihoods, customs and traditional skills have long been linked to the region’s natural resources.

Razavi said the natural environment has played a central role in the development of local culture, providing food, medicine, raw materials and practical knowledge passed down through generations.

“Nature has always been one of the main foundations of human life and culture,” Razavi wrote, noting that local communities have relied on experience and inherited knowledge to understand and utilize plants and other natural resources.

The diversity of plant species found in the area has contributed to a broad range of traditional practices, from food preparation and herbal medicine to handicrafts and tool-making. Residents have developed detailed knowledge of local vegetation and its uses, allowing them to adapt to the mountainous environment while maintaining a close relationship with the ecosystem.

Among the most important traditional economic activities in Pamnar is the production of handicrafts. Many women in the village are engaged in the weaving of “Kapu,” a traditional basketry craft that contributes to household income. Men often participate by collecting raw materials and preparing tools used in the production process.

Kapu weaving is considered one of the area’s indigenous crafts. It relies on a local grass known as “Kertak” and young palm leaves called “Pish.” The materials are woven into containers and decorative objects featuring a variety of designs used for household and ornamental purposes.

Men in the village also produce woven items from palm leaves, including mats, hats and other utilitarian products that remain part of local daily life.

The surrounding landscape contains extensive stands of wild almond trees, known locally as “bayom kohi.” Their white blossoms appear during winter and are a familiar feature of the region. Local residents harvest the mature almonds and process them through soaking, boiling and salting to remove their bitterness before consumption.

The almonds are eaten as snacks and occasionally sold to supplement family incomes. Almond kernels are also used in the preparation of traditional foods and dairy products.

Another plant species of local significance is the wild pistachio tree, known as “kolkhong or kolxong.” Found in the highland forests around the village, the tree produces dark green fruits with a strong flavor that are harvested in early autumn. Villagers consume the fruit directly and also prepare a traditional winter food by mixing crushed kolkhong with pitted dates.

The sidr tree, known locally as “konar,” has long held cultural and practical importance in Khuzestan. Its sweet fruit is harvested in spring and consumed fresh or processed into flour using traditional methods. The flour is used in local foods and beverages and has historically been valued as a remedy against heat-related illnesses during the hot summer months.

The leaves of the tree were also traditionally used for washing hair, reflecting the plant’s multiple functions in everyday life.

Medicinal plants continue to play an important role in local knowledge systems. Chamomile, known as “bobine,” is commonly prepared as a herbal infusion for treating colds. Mountain thyme, called “jatereh,” is used both as a medicinal tea and as a culinary ingredient.

Other native plants are similarly incorporated into local remedies. Maidenhair fern is used in herbal decoctions for respiratory ailments, while mallow, known locally as “tuleh,” is consumed as a cooked vegetable and is believed to help lower blood pressure.

Stinging nettle, referred to locally as “gaz-gazou,” is boiled and eaten with salt and is traditionally used to treat colds, control blood sugar levels and address internal infections.

According to Razavi, these practices represent only a portion of the traditional knowledge preserved in Pamnar. The area’s biodiversity has shaped a distinctive system of local expertise covering nutrition, medicine, handicrafts and the production of tools and household items.

She said documenting and preserving such knowledge has become increasingly important as social and environmental changes threaten the continuity of traditional practices. Cultural institutions and researchers have a responsibility not only to record cultural heritage but also to collect and safeguard traditional knowledge that may contribute to future scientific and environmental studies.

A number of researchers view Pamnar as an example of how rural communities have adapted to their surroundings through generations of observation and experience. As interest grows in sustainable development and indigenous knowledge systems, the village’s traditions offer insight into the ways local populations have managed natural resources while maintaining cultural identity and ecological awareness.

AM