Pamnar’s landscape highlights potential for sustainable tourism and scientific research

TEHRAN – The mountainous region of Pamnar in Iran’s Khuzestan province is gaining attention for its geological significance, ecological diversity and potential for sustainable tourism development, according to geologist and tour guide Ali Habibnejad.

Pamnar lies along the southern foothills of the Zagros mountain range and adjacent to the Dez dam reservoir. The area is regarded as one of the most valuable natural landscapes in southwest Iran, where geological, climatic and human factors have combined over time to shape a distinctive environment.

According to Habibnejad, Pamnar’s location at the boundary between the Khuzestan plain and the Zagros highlands has created a landscape marked by rugged mountains, deep valleys, seasonal and permanent waterways and the expansive waters of the Dez dam lake.

The region occupies a transitional zone between the hot lowlands of Khuzestan and the cooler mountainous climate of the Zagros. This position has contributed to a wide variety of ecosystems and natural scenery, giving Pamnar environmental conditions that differ from many other parts of the province.

Geologically, the area forms part of the Zagros fold belt, a vast zone created by the collision of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates over millions of years. The process produced the Zagros Mountains and a complex network of folds, faults and elevated terrain that continue to define the region’s physical character.

The dominant rock formations consist of limestone, marl and dolomite sedimentary deposits dating largely to the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras. Long-term erosion by water and wind has carved a range of landforms, including cliffs, steep valleys, karst surfaces and exposed rock faces.

One of the area’s most striking geological features is the Dez river valley, which has been cut through layers of Zagros rock over thousands of years. The construction of the Dez dam in the 1960s transformed the landscape by creating a large reservoir that flooded parts of the valley and formed numerous peninsulas, small islands and sheltered inlets.

Today, these landforms are among Pamnar’s most recognizable natural attractions and contribute to the area’s growing reputation as a destination for nature tourism.

Habibnejad said the region also possesses significant potential for geotourism and could eventually qualify as a natural geopark due to its geological diversity and educational value.

Despite being located within Khuzestan province, Pamnar experiences a relatively moderate climate. Its elevation, proximity to the reservoir and the influence of air masses from the Zagros Mountains help reduce summer temperatures and increase humidity compared with lower-lying areas of the province.

The area receives higher annual rainfall than many parts of northern Khuzestan because of Mediterranean weather systems that reach the region. These conditions have supported the growth of semi-forested vegetation, including oak, jujube, wild almond and wild pistachio species, as well as diverse rangeland plants.

The combination of climatic and biological diversity has made Pamnar an important ecological zone in northern Khuzestan.

The Dez river and the reservoir created by the dam remain central to the area’s development. In addition to providing water for agriculture and generating hydroelectric power, the lake helps regulate local climate conditions and supports habitats for numerous plant and animal species.

The reservoir serves as a habitat for native fish, migratory birds and other wildlife, while also providing opportunities for recreational fishing, boating and water-based tourism activities.

Pamnar’s local population is largely made up of Bakhtiari families whose livelihoods have traditionally depended on livestock breeding, small-scale farming, orchards and the use of water resources.

In recent years, nature-based tourism has emerged as an increasingly important source of income. Attractions such as the Dez dam lake, the historical Shadab fortress, hiking routes and local cultural traditions have drawn growing numbers of domestic visitors.

Experts say that future tourism growth will require careful planning and sustainable management to ensure that economic development does not come at the expense of the region’s sensitive ecosystems.

Habibnejad described Pamnar as more than a tourist destination, calling it a natural laboratory for studying geological, climatic and environmental processes. He said protecting the area’s natural heritage while promoting responsible development could provide a model for balanced growth in rural and mountainous regions across Iran.

AM