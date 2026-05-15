From accelerated extinction to successful revival of species

TEHRAN – Despite worrisome facts about the speed at which species are disappearing, there has been good news of endangered species making a comeback, highlighting the role of conservation efforts in preventing extinction and helping vulnerable wildlife recover.

Iran is a rich country in terms of biodiversity, with about 37,500 animal species and more than 8,000 plant species. The country is home to 579 bird species, 214 mammal species, 284 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, 309 freshwater fish species, and 763 marine fish species in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, about 154 vertebrate animal species, and around 25 percent of plant species in the country are at risk of extinction, with 117 species being classified as critically endangered in the national list. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, great bustard, and yellow deer are among animals that are in danger of extinction.

Among extinct animals, the Hyrcanian tiger and Persian lion are the two feline species that have disappeared forever in the country. Fortunately, Persian zebra and Persian yellow deer are examples of successful conservation efforts where scientific measures and local community participation have resulted in the species recovery, doe.ir quoted Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Endangered Species Day, which is observed on the third Friday of May.

In the past, the rate of species lost was measured per million years. Now, every 20 minutes, a species is estimated to become extinct. While extinction is a natural part of the life cycle on the earth, the current unprecedented rate of species loss has turned into a serious biological crisis.

Each year, World Endangered Species Day raises awareness about the gradual disappearance of many animal species in the world. The pressures exerted on biodiversity are numerous, including deforestation, pollution, urbanization, destruction of natural habitats or climate change.

This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Wildlife Comeback Stories’, highlights the life-saving role of conservation efforts and laws protecting endangered species.

Referring to successful recovery stories of species in Iran, Zohrabi noted that for years, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 65 years ago, some yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer.

Their conservation program commenced immediately by breeding them in captivity and transferring them to natural habitats for better reproduction, Zohrabi noted.

The birth of the first Persian yellow deer in the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, in Karkheh National Park, southwestern Khuzestan province, has raised hopes for the revival of this unique animal species.

The Persian zebra is a subspecies of onager, which is critically in danger of extinction. Onagers used to have a large population in West Asia, Central Asia, and China, but now it has become extinct in most areas.

With the birth of a foal in Yazd province, the current population of Persian zebra is estimated to be more than 50, indicating the improved habitat condition and effective conservation management of the endangered animal.

The conservation efforts include a field program that encompasses strengthening natural infrastructures and promoting environmental sustainability, such as monitoring water resources.

According to DOE, the total number of Asiatic cheetahs in the country’s protected areas amounts to 27, with five other cheetahs living in breeding sites, and six in captivity.

In September 2025, the DOE resumed the implementation of the national project to protect Asiatic cheetahs after a six-year hiatus.

Expounding on the DOE achievements and measures, the official said that for each endangered species, a specific action plan has been developed, and a specialized committee, in collaboration with universities and scientific organizations, is working to protect and restore species based on scientific data and studies.

There are over 337 protected areas under the supervision of the DOE; the country has 13 biosphere reserves, and 226 wetlands nationwide, out of which 26 are inscribed on the Ramsar List as wetlands of international importance.

The country has so far prepared plans for the preservation of 25 endangered species, such as the Persian cheetah, zebra, Asiatic black bear, yellow deer, lesser white-fronted geese, white-headed duck, Persian salamander, blind cave fish, and luristanica Sorbus (a rare plant species that is native to Iran). The DOE is preparing thirteen more plans.

The population of prominent herbivorous mammals in the protected areas has increased from 227,000 to more than 240,000, and the number of managed invasive species has grown by 400 percent, covering five species, including crucian carp, nutria, raccoon, and rainbow trout.

Monitoring pests and diseases, and fire outbreaks in Zagros habitats is another measure taken by the DOE, which has led to the identification of the Hyrcanian boxwood pest, the awkward silkworm moth in Gilan province, and the wood-eating pest of Aras in Khorasan Razavi province.

Given the importance of protecting biodiversity and genetic resources, the DOE is planning to prepare a plan to combat plant pests and pathogens as the main threat to the country’s unique ecosystem.

To protect caves, the DOE has developed cave classification guidelines and plans for the conservation and sustainable use of the caves in the country. The number of caves with a conservation grade has increased from 7 to 41, indicating an increase of 490 percent.

There are also plans to raise individuals, local communities, and tourists’ awareness of the importance of preserving caves’ biodiversity and water resources. The DOE is planning to utilize the capacity of collaborative conservation to protect sensitive and important cave ecosystems.