Busy day for Iran's top diplomat; Araghchi holds diplomatic blitz in New Delhi

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in an intensive diplomatic round in New Delhi this week, holding separate meetings with his counterparts from South Africa, India, Russia, Malaysia, and Thailand, as well as India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

In meeting with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Araghchi warned that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, is a “war criminal” responsible for the killing of tens of thousands in Gaza and thousands more in Lebanon and is actively seeking to plunge the region into a new war.

Araghchi recalled that during the 40-day war of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran, the adversary declared its objective as the “unconditional surrender” of the Islamic Republic — a goal that was not achieved. The enemy was forced to request a ceasefire from the second week of the war, he added.

Lamola, in turn, highlighted the global economic fallout from the conflict, particularly for African nations in energy and fertilizer supplies, and reaffirmed South Africa’s firm support for a diplomatic resolution in West Asia.

Araghchi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the latest situation in the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security, and regional stability. Araghchi expressed hope that greater coordination among BRICS members would be achieved during India’s presidency. Jaishankar stressed India’s support for diplomatic solutions.

Later, Araghchi met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Indian leaders expressed concern over continued tensions, with Modi announcing India’s readiness to help establish security in the region and end the war.

In his meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Araghchi said regional countries have now realized more than ever that “regional security is an interconnected whole” and that “one cannot rely on the US and the Israeli regime to ensure regional security.” He noted that the Strait of Hormuz had remained completely open and secure until the illegal US-Israeli aggression forced a review of new mechanisms.

Hasan reiterated Malaysia’s consistent opposition to the use of force in international relations and stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue.

During talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Araghchi stated that the US must abandon its maximalist demands and realize that “the goals it failed to achieve through war will not be attainable through negotiations either.” He pointed to Washington’s record of violating nuclear commitments and betraying diplomacy twice over the past year by launching military attacks in the middle of negotiations.

The Thai minister noted the economic consequences of the war on energy and essential goods, affirming Thailand’s support for any initiative that reduces regional tensions.

Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the constructive role of BRICS in reducing regional disputes and promoting collective security mechanisms in the Persian Gulf. They reviewed bilateral cooperation in political, energy, transportation, and regional fields, as well as the latest developments in West Asia and negotiations on Iran’s nuclear issue.

The Iranian top diplomat’s meetings in New Delhi underscore Tehran’s active diplomatic push to consolidate regional and international support, counter 'US-Israeli aggression,' and explore both diplomatic solutions and military readiness as the crisis continues to unfold.