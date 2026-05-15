Painter Hassan Ruholamin creates new work live in Tajrish Square

TEHRAN – In an artistic event on Thursday night, simultaneously with the enthusiastic presence of people in Tajrish Square in the north of Tehran, Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin created a new painting.

The painter, who has always been present in important historical events, created the new work in three hours, depicting the presence of people in the streets, waving flags of Iran, Art Bureau reported.

Iranians across the country continue holding nightly rallies for more than 70 consecutive days, forming a sustained nationwide expression of public unity and a historic moment of cohesion and solidarity.

The gatherings, held in cities, towns, and smaller communities throughout Iran, have become a regular feature of public life in the aftermath of the joint US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28 and lasted for 40 days.

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