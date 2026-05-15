Russia pledges close cooperation with Iran to resolve crisis in West Asia

TEHRAN – Russia is committed to working closely with Iran to find peaceful solutions to West Asia crisis within the framework of international law, a senior Russian security official announced on Thursday, during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital.

Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, stated to Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, that Moscow and Tehran maintain a high level of foreign policy coordination amid the current challenging circumstances and remain in regular contact at the highest levels.

Venediktov also strongly condemned recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, expressing condolences for the irreparable losses suffered by Iranian officials and military commanders during attacks attributed to Washington and Tel Aviv.

Bagheri, who leads the Iranian delegation at the SCO security council secretaries’ meeting in Bishkek, responded by asserting that US actions on the international stage demonstrated Washington’s intent to turn the world into a sort of jungle where law has no place.

He commended Russia’s firm stance against US and Israeli aggression, emphasizing that Moscow’s actions have shown it will not allow the world to become a lawless jungle.

Specifically, Bagheri highlighted Russia’s veto of a draft anti-Iranian resolution at the UN Security Council, stating that Russia’s position demonstrated it is a guarantor of regional security. He noted that the veto prevented the adoption of a resolution that could have increased regional instability.

This situation, Bagheri argued, underscores Russia’s strategic vision to prevent the United States from using the UN Security Council to legitimize its aggressive actions. He added that any US adventurism within that international mechanism would face a Russian response.

“The Americans and Israelis have created threats to our country’s security and national sovereignty,” Bagheri stated. “They have not only threatened Iran’s security and sovereignty but also posed risks to international law, stability, and security at regional and global levels.”

The SCO security council secretaries’ meeting, which commenced on Thursday in Bishkek, aims to enhance cooperation among member states in combating terrorism, extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other organized crimes.