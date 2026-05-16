39 handicraft workshops launched for nomadic youth in Khoy

TEHRAN – A total of 39 handicrafts workshops have been established for nomadic youth in the city of Khoy, West Azarbaijan province to boost economic empowerment and create sustainable jobs.

The project aims to strengthen the financial independence of nomadic families while preserving traditional arts, Reza Qolivaseghi, the head of the Nomadic Affairs Department in Khoy, said on Thursday, CHTN reported.

“These workshops provide a platform for the nomadic youth of the region to engage in professional activities across various fields, including carpet weaving, Kilim weaving, and woodcrafts,” the official stated.

He emphasized that the primary goal behind launching these centers is to foster sustainable employment within nomadic communities, ensuring that the younger generation can thrive economically without abandoning their traditional way of life.

Khoy is home to a significant nomadic population, whose handmade products—particularly their intricate carpets and rugs—are highly regarded for their quality and authentic designs. Experts believe that providing structured training and dedicated workspaces will help these traditional crafts reach wider markets both domestically and internationally.

Nomads in Iran are often referred to as the "guardians of the borderlands," and their handicrafts are considered a vital part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

Iranian handicrafts are a timeless reflection of the nation's artistic soul, ranging from the world-famous patterns of Persian carpets to the delicate beauty of Minakari and metalwork. These crafts are more than decorative items; they represent a vital cultural heritage passed down through generations. Today, they remain a proud symbol of Iran’s identity, blending ancient techniques with natural beauty to captivate the world.

SAB/