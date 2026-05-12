‘Finger on the trigger’: Iran vows crushing response to foreign aggression

TEHRAN - Iranian officials have adopted a unified stance following President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest peace proposal and his renewed military threats against the country.

Trump has called Iran’s proposal “totally unacceptable” and said the ongoing ceasefire is “on massive life support.”

The spokesperson for the Iranian government said on Tuesday that the country’s focus remains on “sustainable peace and interests-based diplomacy,” but stressed that the armed forces are keeping “their fingers on the trigger.”

“We fought the world’s greatest military power for 40 days, and we are still holding the trigger and waiting for a negotiated settlement,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said, referring to the US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28. The April 8 ceasefire paused the conflict, but efforts aimed at bringing a permanent end to the war have reached a deadlock.

Further in her remarks, Mohajerani said Iran is “truly powerful” and has emerged as a “superpower.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a crushing response.

“Our armed forces are ready to respond and to teach a lesson for any aggression,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

He added, “Mistaken strategies and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results. The whole world has already figured this out. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised.”

In another message on X, the Parliament speaker warned that the American people would suffer the consequences of the US administration’s decision to reject Iran’s peace proposal.

“There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive — nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it,” Ghalibaf said.

Elsewhere, a senior adviser to Iran’s Leader said the US would never be able to prevail in diplomacy after its defeat on the battlefield.

“We defeated you on the battlefield; never imagine that you will emerge victorious in diplomacy,” Ali Akbar Velayati wrote on X.

Iran’s proposal, rejected by the US president, outlines conditions for permanently ending the war. Tehran has called for war reparations, the lifting of sanctions and the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the removal of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Iranian officials blame Washington’s continued insistence on excessive and unrealistic demands for the stalled talks.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Tehran seeks a deal because the US military has destroyed Iran’s military capabilities. Such claims have been rejected by US media. According to a recent report by The Washington Post, a confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers concludes Iran retains significant ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of intense US and Israeli bombardment. Citing an American official, the report said, Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventory of mobile launchers and roughly 70 percent of its prewar missile stockpiles. The official pointed out that there is evidence Iran has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles, and even assemble new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.

