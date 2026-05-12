Urban projects in wartime: "You cannot stop us"

The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28 to destroy Iran’s military capabilities and reshape the political leadership in their favor. But after 39 days of war, they not only failed to achieve this goal but also suffered significant setbacks as a result of Iran’s strong retaliatory strikes against their regional bases.

Tehran Mayor Dr. Alireza Zakani describes this as a historic strategic failure for the country’s adversaries. In an extensive interview with Tehran Times, Zakani argues that the enemy miscalculated Iran’s national unity, underestimated the depth of public loyalty to the Islamic Revolution, and ignored the country’s decisive geopolitical leverage in West Asia. This is the full text of the interview:



Mr. Mayor, thank you for your time. From a strategic perspective, how was the "Ramadan War" different from previous threats? Why did this war happen, and what miscalculations did the enemy make?

Look, we weren't facing just a military phenomenon. This was a full-blown confrontation across economic, security, political, and even psychological dimensions. The enemy sought an all-out confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and thought that a combination of military, economic, and media pressure could bring the Iranian nation to its knees. But they miscalculated on all fronts. From the perspective of strategic thinkers, West Asia is considered a "heartland," and the Islamic Republic of Iran, simply by shifting its approach, exposed how global equations depend on this strategic region. While competition among Eastern powers is driven by material interests, Iran, as an actual manifestation of pure Islam, exerts a motivational and influential role globally, inspiring awareness and change. This very characteristic has caused the enemy to make repeated miscalculations. Interestingly, Western think tanks spent months developing various scenarios against Iran. They initially believed that if the war begins between May 21 and June 20, there would be an explosion of internal demands and protests. That prediction didn't match the reality on the ground in Iran. Then they chose the month of Dey (February) to start the war, and again came up empty-handed. Why? Because they assessed Iranians in a framework of stereotypical analyses similar to countries like Venezuela, which they thought could be controlled by applying pressure. They were unaware of the depth of the people's connection to the Revolution and the Establishment.

Even some Western intelligence circles, considering our martyred Leader’s advanced age, advised waiting for the organic change in the leadership structure, and designed a scenario for the collapse [of the Establishment] in the aftermath. But 'temptation' and 'stupidity' caused the enemy to act proactively and carry out the assassination (against him). Unaware that divine destiny set the ground for the election of a new leader, who keep up with the path. and this was their biggest miscalculation. Despite the enemy’s expectations of social disillusionment, the people resolutely seized control of affairs in various fields tirelessly, with vigor and determination best reflected in massive and unstoppable rallies.

At the same time, leveraging military power and geopolitical capacities, especially the Strait of Hormuz, tied the world's economic security to the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Regional countries also realized they cannot jeopardize regional stability through their own actions or in coordination with the United States, because their own economic security is linked to Iran's security. Also, the Axis of Resistance has not yet fully used its capabilities. Yemen, a significant regional power, remains observant. Resistance is no longer confined to Iran; it extends to Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and even Syria, demonstrating that its ideology has transcended Iran's borders to become a regional conviction.

There have been negotiations between Iran and the United States. Where are these talks heading?

Clearly, Iran's negotiating team intends to turn Iran's victory in the war into a tangible achievement. They must keep in mind that in dealing with the enemy, it is the enemy who should be put on trial. Of course, the blood money of our martyrs, particularly our martyred Leader, is beyond these temporary retaliations. The blood money of the martyrs is the full realization of the Islamic Revolution's goals in the region and the world. If that happens, in the shadow of a stability based on regional cohesion among nations and led by Iran and the Resistance, the path of growth and dynamism will be pursued much faster.

Today's world is thirsty for the message of the Islamic Revolution. Amidst U.S., China, and Russia competition for power through science, military strength, and wealth, the Islamic Iran is also a major power, relying on divine blessings to reach the hearts.

In recent months, we've seen Trump's threats against Iran alongside negotiations. What is your assessment?

The enemy always proceeds with threats and intimidation and if they fail, resorts to aggression and committing crimes. America has failed in both arenas. In the recent war, Iran humiliated the enemy, and on the international stage, they failed to secure even the slightest support against Iran.

The enemy attacked Iran's urban infrastructure several times. As the mayor of Tehran, how do you see the stance of other countries?

Naturally, some countries explicitly and without hesitation condemned the attacks on Iran's infrastructure, but that's not enough. All countries must condemn this criminal act by the U.S. and Israel. Attacking a bridge that only serves to reduce traffic for citizens and facilitate their transportation is a criminal act. As the Head of the Iranian Metropolitan Cities Forum, I call on the Metropolis and the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) to condemn the attacks on Iran's urban infrastructure.

Turning to Tehran, do you have accurate data regarding the extent of the damage to residential property? How many houses have been destroyed?

In the previous war, also known as the 12-Day War, we had 141 points of impact in Tehran, but in the Ramadan War, the situation was completely different, and we had 649 points targeted. The enemy had deliberately targeted population centers and urban infrastructure. 46,623 residential units were damaged. In the 12-Day War, 8,520 units were damaged. So now you see the scale we're dealing with.

38,161 units sustained minor damage, of which over 67% have been rebuilt. 5,920 units sustained moderate damage. 1,082 units require retrofitting, and finally, 1,460 units have been completely destroyed.

How is the reconstruction being financed? What share should the affected people pay, and what is the municipality's support mechanism for property owners?

We announced one principle from the very first day and remain committed to it: the people will not pay a single rial out of their own pockets to rebuild their homes. For minor damage, all the work is done by the municipality.

For moderate repairs, we have divided the work into two parts: for damages under 500 million tomans, the people themselves carry out the work, and after a precise assessment, we pay the cost. For damages above 500 million tomans, the work is done through a contractor with whom we have a contract. For retrofitting, we use reputable companies.

However, when complete rebuilding is required, it is completely done by the municipality. Our recommendation to citizens is to opt for demolition and complete rebuilding rather than retrofitting, so that their minds can be at ease forever. A building that has suffered serious damage once, even if it is retrofitted, does not provide psychological peace of mind for its residents.

What other support has been provided to affected families?

Affected people have not just lost their homes; they have lost what they had. To compensate, last year during the 12-Day War, we offered affected families 250 million tomans in relief aid, which they could use to buy household appliances. This year, we have increased that to 400 million tomans.

In the area of vehicle damage, 9,114 cars and 587 motorcycles were damaged. Municipal experts assess vehicle damage, with the government responsible for payment.

For families whose homes require rebuilding, a process that may take two years, we have arranged special rental facilities. Our average payment in the Ramadan War is 2 billion tomans as a mortgage deposit and 40 million tomans in monthly rent. The municipality either rents a home directly for them or pays them the money.

How is the emergency accommodation of citizens in hotels managed, and what services are being provided to them?

At the peak of the crisis, 6,659 people were housed in 45 hotels. We also designed a comprehensive system of psychological support for them.

4,500 of them were screened by psychology specialists. We created a psychological file for every one of these families. One to two hours daily, a general practitioner is present at the hotels, and if needed, we transfer people to specialized medical centers.

We've created special programs for children, including uplifting cultural and artistic events to offer respite from the crisis, as well as recreational and educational trips.

How did basic urban services and development projects continue under those crisis conditions?

We had a strategic principle: war should not shut down life. The enemy was exactly seeking that. It wanted to disrupt people's lives by creating fear and terror. We could not allow such a thing to happen. That is why all urban services continued without interruption.

As every Nowruz, we carried out festive ornamental planting across the city, urban sanitation services continued uninterrupted, firefighters redoubled their efforts to respond to all city crises, whether caused by attacks or natural hazards, public transport, not only didn’t stop, but also extended its hours and offered free services.

You mentioned that metro development projects continued even amid the peak of the crisis. What have been the latest achievements in this area?

Yes. Right in the midst of managing the war crisis, we either completed or launched several major projects. Recently, we began the construction on the second phase of Line 10, inaugurated the first phase of the Shahid Kolahdooz Metro Terminal, and opened the seventh maintenance depot (on Line 4) which considerably improves efficiency. The Takhti Metro Station, the last stop on Line 7, will also be officially inaugurated soon (The project was inaugurated on Tuesday, though the interview was recorded earlier). We showed that development and progress must continue even during wartime.

How were food security and economic pressure on citizens managed?

From day one, one of our most serious concerns was ensuring the supply of essential goods for the public. We notified the government that we are stockpiling a supply of essential goods for three months to ensure the market faces no shortages.

During these critical days, 315 produce markets and 56 "Shahrvand" stores remained active across the city. Only three branches of the stores, those located in high-risk neighborhoods, were closed to ensure public safety.

In addition, to reduce economic pressure, we extended the deadline for all municipal fees by 45 days and applied no fines. We also offered discounts on rents for stores in the produce markets, or alternatively, delayed rent collection. Our goal was to ensure that, under these difficult circumstances, no additional burden was placed on the people.

What plans do you have to document these crimes in history and pass them on to future generations?

We believe these crimes must never be forgotten. Future generations need to know what this nation endured and how it stood firm. That is why some of the destroyed buildings should not be reconstructed; they must be preserved in their current state. The site of the martyrdom of the Leader, the Pasteur Institute, Minab School (Shajareh Tayyebeh School), and other locations where our fellow citizens lost their lives should be turned into museums of resistance. These sites are living evidence of American crimes and must be preserved forever as part of the history of the Iranian nation’s resistance.

To what extent can Tehran’s experience during this war serve as a model for other major cities in the country?

As the capital, Tehran has 9.7 million permanent residents, with an additional 4 million commuting for work daily. The city bore 95% of the damage during the 12-Day War, positioning it as the country's frontrunner in crisis management in terms of experience and scale.

During the Ramadan War, the government issued a directive stating that megacities with populations over one million should draw on the experience of the Tehran Municipality. This is a source of pride for us—that we were able to present a successful model. We have shared our knowledge and experience with other cities. I urge the government to provide the necessary financial and logistical resources to other cities as well, so that no citizen anywhere in the country has to bear the cost of damage to their home.

And what are your final remarks as the mayor of the capital at this sensitive juncture?

During this period, urban management has simultaneously and without interruption carried out three categories of services: first, routine daily operations, which were not halted for even a single day; second, war-related and reconstruction efforts, which are progressing with speed and precision; and third, development and infrastructure projects that shape the city’s future outlook. We have demonstrated that it is possible to run the city, manage a crisis, and plan for the future all at the same time.

By the grace of God, after this period, perspectives toward the West and the prevailing global hegemony will change. As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated, the world will face new conditions in which perceptions of Islam will evolve, and the formation of a new Islamic civilization will accelerate. Iran will be at the forefront of this emerging civilization.

Iran is not a disheartened or marginalized nation; it is a living, resilient nation that remains present and active on the ground.

Today, the world’s superpowers have been defeated in the face of this nation’s steadfastness, and Iran now stands at the peak of a high summit. Our work in the municipality is demanding and hard, but we move forward relying on the people.

When everyone is present and engaged, we too must be there serving. This is our duty, and we take pride in it.