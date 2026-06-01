Pezeshkian reaffirms Tehran’s commitment to freedom of navigation

TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the main challenge facing maritime transit and trade in the region stems from restrictions and obstacles imposed by the United States on Iran’s shipping and commercial activities, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and stability in international waterways.

In a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday, Pezeshkian thanked the Japanese government for its humanitarian and pharmaceutical assistance to Iran and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to resolving regional issues and tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Referring to Iran’s responsible approach in international relations, the president said the Islamic Republic has always regarded diplomacy as the most effective way to address existing challenges. He added, however, that some parties, including the United States, have undermined diplomatic efforts by failing to honor their commitments, while the destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime have further complicated diplomatic processes.

Pezeshkian also addressed regional developments, describing the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the continued displacement of Lebanese citizens, and US political and military support for Israeli actions as alarming. He called on the international community to play a more effective role in stopping the ongoing situation.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Iranian president underscored the importance of security and freedom of navigation in international waterways.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to facilitate maritime transit,” he said, adding that the main problem stems from restrictions and obstacles imposed by the US on Iran’s shipping and trade activities.

Pezeshkian said Tehran would seriously pursue issues related to vessels connected to Japan and would work to ensure that Japanese ships can transit with greater ease and without difficulties.

He further stressed that Iran will do everything to normalize maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and preserve stability and security in the strategic waterway. He expressed hope that once conditions return to normal, greater opportunities

will emerge for utilizing Japanese technical and engineering capabilities in the reconstruction and development of Iran’s refineries, ports, and damaged economic infrastructure.

The president also called on the Japanese government to help facilitate Iran’s access to its financial resources and assets held in Japan for the purchase of essential goods, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

For her part, Prime Minister Takaichi reiterated Japan’s support for diplomatic solutions and expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Tokyo would continue to expand across various fields.

Referring to her consultations with US officials, the Japanese premier emphasized the need to continue the path of diplomacy and dialogue to reduce tensions and resolve disputes.

Takaichi also thanked Iran for its cooperation in ensuring the security of maritime routes and expressed appreciation for the successful passage of Japanese vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. She voiced hope that conditions would allow all ships to transit the strategic waterway more quickly, safely, and smoothly.