TEHRAN- The main hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex hosted a distinguished group of rescue workers, volunteers, and youth members from the Red Crescent Society of Tehran province on Sunday night for a special performance of play "Particles of Chaos."

The event, marking the ninth night of the play's run, was attended by several cultural officials, including Atabak Naderi, the Director General of Performing Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Mohammad Sadeq Kouchakzadeh, the Artistic Deputy of the Art Bureau.

Following the performance, the play’s writer and director, Ebrahim Poshte Kouhi, took to the stage to address the audience. He noted that "Particles of Chaos" recently represented Iran at a major international theater festival in Iraq, where it received critical acclaim and standing ovations. "It is a great honor for us to host such an insightful audience tonight for a project centered on Iran and the Persian Gulf," Poshte Kouhi stated.

In a tribute to the Red Crescent members who were active during the recent conflict, the director remarked: "Some people simply move through time, but others strive to move within the depth of time. Tonight, the cast and crew of 'Particles of Chaos' are honored to host noble individuals from the Red Crescent Society who, in my view, moved within the depth of time during the recent imposed war."

Written and directed by Ebrahim Poshte Kouhi and produced by the Soore Theater Club, the play offers a powerful narrative of steadfastness in the Persian Gulf.

The production is described as an epic chronicling the liberation of Hormuz Island from Portuguese occupation. This stirring narrative delves deep into the heroic triumph of the Persian Gulf’s inhabitants as they stood defiant to safeguard their motherland’s sovereignty, effectively dismantling the shackles of long-standing occupation and colonial ambition. It is a profound saga of a maritime uprising, where the resilient seafaring communities rose like the tide against foreign intrusion. Set against a visceral backdrop of passionate love and the heavy price of blood, the play masterfully captures the frenzy and magic inherent to Iran’s southern coast—a region where myth and reality blur.

The atmosphere is further heightened by evocative live musical performances that utilize traditional instruments and rhythmic chants, echoing the heartbeat of the coastal people. This artistic fusion does not merely recount a revolt; it explores the psychological and spiritual depth of a community that found its ultimate strength in unity. By intertwining the raw beauty of Southern folklore with the harsh realities of maritime warfare, the performance creates an immersive sensory experience that honors the ancestral courage of those who transformed the shores of Hormuz into a permanent bastion of freedom and national dignity.

The work is more than just a retelling of a historical event; it is a vivid, musical portrayal of the Iranian spirit of resistance, nurtured and defined within the embrace of the Persian Gulf. By highlighting the strategic and cultural significance of the region, “Particles of Chaos” depicts the grandeur of the Iranian soul and its resilience against colonial powers.

The production serves as a reminder that the Persian Gulf is not merely a name, but the very fountainhead of Iranian identity, resistance, and historical pride—a place where freedom resonates within the waves and history breathes along its shores.

SAB/