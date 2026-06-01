Iran, Oman hold exclusive sovereign rights over Strait of Hormuz: deputy FM

TEHRAN- An Iranian deputy foreign minister has stated that Iran and Oman are the only countries with sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, noting that Tehran has established new regulations to control maritime traffic under wartime conditions.

“The Strait of Hormuz has two coastal states, Iran and Oman. These two countries have the right to exercise sovereignty over their territorial waters,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

“Under wartime conditions, Iran has defined new regulations for controlling maritime transit and will not allow any country to interfere,” he stated.

Gharibabadi emphasized that “any arrangement must be coordinated with Oman,” adding that consultations between the two sides have yielded positive results.

“We have made good progress in our consultations, and Oman also recognizes its sovereign rights,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister further criticized the United States for violating international law, threatening Oman.

“The United States has violated international law by threatening Oman. We have urged Oman not to yield to such threats and to exercise its sovereignty during peacetime,” he stated.