Mossad's 'poison machine': Iran International and the Pezeshkian resignation rumor

TEHRAN — Rumors about President Masoud Pezeshkian's alleged resignation have been amplified by mainstream Western media amid fresh revelations regarding Israel's role in sowing discord in Iran.

The UK-based Persian-language broadcaster Iran International, which has long been accused by Iranian officials of spreading propaganda and fueling unrest in the country, claimed on Sunday that Pezeshkian had submitted an official letter of resignation to the office of Iran's Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Citing anonymous sources, the broadcaster alleged that Pezeshkian complained that he and his government have effectively been excluded from major decision-making processes, and that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has assumed control over key state affairs. The outlet, which is widely believed to be funded by Israel, claimed that Pezeshkian had stated that "under such circumstances he is unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities," and had therefore requested to step down immediately.

Iranian officials, including government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, swiftly rejected the report as baseless. Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian also reaffirmed his commitment to serving the country. "We must be present on the scene, and with strength, God willing, we will manage the country's affairs…I will continue as long as I breathe," he said.

Claims of divisions between the government and military leadership are not new. Since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28, several media outlets have alleged infighting among Iranian political and military leaders over the handling of the conflict. Pezeshkian and other senior officials have repeatedly dismissed such claims, stressing that they are intended to drive a wedge between officials at a time of unprecedented national unity and resilience in the face of US-Israeli aggression.

The Iran International claim about Pezeshkian’s resignation also came shortly after an Israel Hayom report took the lid off its role in fomenting unrest during the 2022 protests in Iran.

The report pointed to the role of the Mossad spy agency in efforts to create instability in Iran through media and information operations. As one example, it said Mossad operates a social media infrastructure dubbed the "poison machine," which relies on fictitious accounts and coordinated campaigns to disseminate information aimed at undermining Iran's stability.

Last week, the Financial Times also reported that the company owning Iran International had received £650 million in debt relief from its shareholders, strengthening the financial position of the London-based broadcaster. Iran International has openly supported Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's deposed monarch, and has frequently provided a platform for groups advocating regime change and uprisings against the Islamic Republic.

For now, the resignation rumors appear to fit into a broader pattern of narratives aimed at portraying deep divisions within Iran's political establishment. However, the swift rejection of the claims by government officials and Pezeshkian's public reaffirmation of his commitment to office suggest that the reports may be part of an ongoing information campaign designed to undermine public confidence and weaken the image of national cohesion at a time when Iran faces significant external pressure.

