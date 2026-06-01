Hand in Hand International Anthem Festival to kick off in Basra

TEHRAN- The fourth edition of the Hand in Hand International Anthem Festival is scheduled to take place in the Iraqi port city of Basra later this week on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, organizers announced in a press conference held in Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Ahmad Torfi, the director of the Iraq and International Working Group at the Art Bureau, traced the festival's roots back four years. "The idea was born from a desire to create a specialized anthem event within Iran and then expand it to friendly neighboring countries including Iraq," Torfi said. He emphasized that the initiative is built upon the deep civilizational, cultural, and historical ties between the two nations.

"The solidarity between the Iraqi people and Iranians, particularly during recent conflicts and Ramadan War, demonstrates the profound bond between our nations," he added.

He noted that the festival serves as a platform for anthem groups from both countries to exchange expertise and collaborate. Despite the ongoing regional crises, organizers insisted on holding the event, recalling that last year’s edition successfully proceeded even during the 12-Day War.

For his part, Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Raad al-Bahili, director of the South Cultural and Artistic Center in Basra, noted that organized ritual and artistic programs in Basra flourished after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. He highlighted that the South Cultural Center was established following the vision of the late martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to institutionalize such cultural movements.

"This year, due to the sensitive situation in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, and given the immense importance of Eid al-Ghadir, the festival will be concentrated into a high-quality one-day event in the center of Basra province," Sheikh Bahili explained.

The festival, which has historically hosted groups from Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, and various Iraqi provinces, will this year feature five prominent groups from Bahrain, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq. Notable participants include the renowned Bahraini singer Muhammad Ghaloum, famous for his work on "Salam Ya Mahdi," and Iraqi artist Ashraf al-Tamimi.

Representing the Islamic Republic of Iran, the acclaimed "Zahraeioun" and "Mukhtar" anthem groups will perform at the event. Organizers emphasized that the festival is non-competitive; instead, it serves as a showcase where distinguished groups are honored and invited for future collaborations.

Beyond the musical performances, the festival will feature side events, including calligraphy and painting workshops and exhibitions conducted by Iranian artists. The organizers expect a massive public turnout, noting that previous editions have drawn between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees annually.

The press conference concluded with the official unveiling of the festival poster, marking the final countdown to the event in Basra.

Eid al-Ghadir is one of the most significant spiritual and historical milestones in the Islamic calendar, marking the day when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) formally designated Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his successor and the Imam after himself following an order from God. This event took place at Ghadir Khum, a location between Mecca and Medina, during the Prophet's return from his Farewell Hajj (Hajjat al-Wida).

Standing before thousands of Muslims, the Prophet delivered a profound sermon, famously declaring, "Of whomsoever I am the Mawla (master/leader), this Ali is also his Mawla." For Shias, this proclamation is viewed as the divine completion of the religion and the establishment of the Imamate, ensuring the continuity of spiritual and political guidance for the Ummah.

Today, Eid al-Ghadir is celebrated with immense joy and devotion as the "Greatest Eid of God" (Eid-ullah al-Akbar). It serves as a powerful symbol of justice, leadership, and the unbreakable bond between the Prophet’s lineage and the faithful.

The day is characterized by various traditions, including the "Feeding of Ghadir" (offering meals to the community), visiting the descendants of the Prophet (Sayyids), and reciting poems of praise. Beyond the festivities, the holiday carries a deep message of loyalty and commitment to the values of truth and equity represented by Imam Ali (AS), inspiring Muslims to uphold these principles in their daily lives and social structures.

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