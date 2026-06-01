TEHRAN — There is an unspoken rule driving the security apparatus inside Manama: a population you deeply distrust can never be governed, only contained. The Al Khalifa monarchy, an absolute Sunni ruling elite dominating a native Shia majority, acts less like a sovereign government and more like an anxious security regime.

Following the recent U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the tragic assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, this structural paranoia has turned the island into a garrison state.

Fearing a total popular uprising, the regime unleashed its harshest crackdown since the 2011 Arab Spring, treating all independent religious and political thought as an existential threat.

The anatomy of dynasty paranoia

The scale of this current campaign is staggering. Human rights monitors confirm that more than 350 individuals have been detained since the regional war began.

On May 8, sweeping overnight raids targeted the Shia community, arresting 41 citizens, including prominent religious scholars like Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour and Sheikh Ali Al-Sadadi. This hostile dragnet directly targets anyone expressing pro-resistance views.

The fatal reality of this system became clear when 32-year-old Sayed Mohamed Almosawi was killed in state custody, his returned body bearing horrific marks of torture.

The regime’s desperation extended to Decree 31 of 2026, a coercive measure that abolished the independent Jaafari Endowments Directorate.

By subsuming these 1000-year-old Shia assets under a political council, the monarchy aims to dismantle the material foundations of the indigenous community.

This containment strategy is executed by an apparatus that systematically excludes Shias from senior roles in the military, judiciary, and intelligence bodies, packing the security forces with naturalized Sunni mercenaries imported from Pakistan and Jordan.

The campaign of manufactured statelessness

The weaponization of nationality has become the regime’s primary tool for silencing dissent. On April 27, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a directive stripping the citizenship of 69 individuals and their family dependents, rendering infants and grandchildren legally stateless.

The regime justified this collective punishment by claiming the targets sympathized with Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Showing its absolute intolerance for internal criticism, the monarchy immediately expelled three sitting parliamentarians from their seats for voting against the draconian decree.

This scale of arrests has been rare, and it includes the systematic clearing of imams from mosques and seminaries.

Normalization and the imperial shock absorber

This hyper-vigilance stems from a profound strategic miscalculation. By hosting the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the monarchy transformed the island into a primary logistics hub for Western and Israeli aggression in the Persian Gulf.

The signing of the 2020 Abraham Accords marked a total betrayal of Islamic solidarity and the core will of the Bahraini public, who remain fiercely pro-Palestinian.

By allowing its territory and airspace to serve the U.S.-Israeli axis, the Al Khalifa family turned the country into a physical shock absorber for foreign interests.

When Iranian precision-guided missiles targeted the American naval base on February 28, 2026, the deep rift between the palace and the street was laid bare.

Viral social media footage showed local Bahrainis cheering the missile impacts and distributing sweets in Shia villages, signaling that the indigenous population rejects the colonial base and sides with Iran and the Axis of Resistance.

Western hypocrisy and the broken social contract

A glaring double standard in Western foreign policy sustains the ongoing trauma of the Bahraini people.

While Washington and London aggressively lecture the world on democratic values, they provide billions of dollars in weapons and total diplomatic immunity to the autocrats in Manama.

The United Kingdom maintains its own naval base at HMS Juffair while turning a blind eye to mass executions, unfair trials, and the fact that more than two dozen political dissidents languish on death row.

The historical continuity of this struggle proves that force cannot buy permanent stability. In 2011, the regime nearly collapsed and was saved only by a foreign military lifeline, when 1,000 Saudi troops and 500 Emirati police crossed the causeway to crush peaceful demonstrators at the Pearl Roundabout.

15 years later, despite the imported enforcers and Western security guarantees, the Al Khalifa family remains trapped in a state of chronic insecurity, ruling through fear because they lack the organic consent of the nation.