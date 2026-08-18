Cultural heritage is Iran’s strategic asset, official says

TEHRAN – Iran should regard its cultural heritage as a strategic national asset that can strengthen historical identity, foster national pride and cohesion, and help unlock the country’s tourism and economic potential, Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs and Strategic Affairs Mohsen Esmaeili said on Monday.

Esmaeili made the remarks at a specialized meeting held at the National Museum of Iran to mark the recent inscription of Alamut Castle and Related Fortifications on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

He described the inscription as an important achievement for Iran’s identity and civilization, saying international recognition of a heritage site was comparable to issuing an official identity document for a country and its people.

“Iran has always been and remains proud, but being and demonstrating are two different matters,” he said, according to Mehr news agency. “We may speak about ourselves, but when an official document is issued and the world acknowledges it, that is a source of pride.”

Esmaeili said the international registration of historical sites should be viewed as part of Iran’s broader national identity framework. Given Alamut Castle’s historical significance and potential, he said, its inscription deserved to be marked by a major national celebration.

The official linked the issue of cultural heritage to what he described as a growing global identity crisis, particularly among younger generations. He said many scholars around the world were examining the causes of this crisis and ways of addressing it.

Iran is also facing the issue, he said, adding that one way to help address it is by reminding younger generations of the country’s national history and cultural roots.

Esmaeili referred to his reading of works on Iranian history, including a book by British academic Michael Axworthy, whom he described as a prominent scholar who had also served as head of the Iran desk at Britain’s Foreign Office.

He said Axworthy’s writings on Iran had prompted him to consider whether Iranian institutes and centers of Iranian studies had produced similarly comprehensive research on the country.

Esmaeili said the book highlighted Iran’s historical and cultural influence, including the influence of Persian on other languages, as well as the country’s surviving tangible heritage.

Iran’s civilizational heritage, however, extends beyond monuments and archaeological sites, Esmaeili said, emphasizing the importance of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

He cited major Persian literary figures including Hafez, Saadi and Rumi as examples of the depth of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage.

Esmaeili also called for stronger legal foundations to protect the country’s cultural heritage.

“Today, more than ever, we must view cultural heritage as a strategic asset,” he said. “It can simultaneously consolidate the nation’s historical identity, strengthen national pride and cohesion, activate the country’s tourism and economic potential, and create a living and meaningful connection between the younger generation and Iran’s past and future.”



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