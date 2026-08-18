South Pars first refinery ready for sustainable gas production

TEHRAN- The acting manager of South Pars First Refinery announced the successful completion of the refinery's major overhaul within one week and said: The refinery is now ready for sustainable production during the cold season.

According to Mehr News Agency, quoting the Public Relations Department of South Pars Gas Complex, Akbar Gholami, referring to the implementation of the refinery's major overhaul from July 10 to 16, stated: During this period, with precise planning and mobilization of specialized facilities and capacities, a series of important repair, preventive, and operational activities were carried out with the aim of increasing equipment reliability, enhancing operational readiness, and ensuring production continuity.

He added: During this operation, the catalysts of the mercaptan removal units of two gas trains were replaced, and calibration of safety valves of operational units was performed to increase safety and ensure proper equipment performance.

The acting manager of South Pars First Refinery continued: Replacement of the jacket line of the sulfur recovery unit, periodic and annual maintenance of export and propane compressors of two gas trains, and periodic maintenance of steam boilers and water desalination units of the utility units were among other important measures taken during this overhaul period.

Gholami, referring to the importance of stable energy and electricity supply for the refinery, said: In the electricity sector, review and preventive maintenance of power generators, replacement of chargers of power stations, and replacement of UPS units of LARs 3 and 4 were carried out, and the PPM (planned preventive maintenance) process of electrical and instrumentation equipment at the LAR stations of gas trains was implemented with the aim of preventing failures and increasing equipment reliability.

He also reported on leak repair operations on the caustic lines of the gas odorizing unit and stated: Repair and replacement of defective parts of amine and glycol pumps were carried out in this maintenance program, which plays an important role in increasing the readiness and reliability of process equipment.

Reliance on capability of domestic specialists and domestic manufacturing capacity

The acting manager of the First Refinery, emphasizing the approach of the South Pars Gas Complex in maximizing the use of domestic capacities, stated: The implementation of this volume of specialized activities in a short period is the result of coherent planning, technical knowledge of specialized personnel, and the utilization of domestic companies and manufacturers.

Gholami added: In this major overhaul, the capabilities of domestic specialists and Iranian goods and equipment were given special attention, and efforts were made by utilizing the capacity of domestic manufacturers and suppliers, in addition to reducing dependence on foreign sources, to pave the way for the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities and the continuation of sustainable production.

Referring to the activity of 200 skilled and efficient personnel during the overhaul period, he said: These personnel, with round-the-clock efforts and adherence to safety requirements, played a role in the successful implementation of the maintenance program, and the entire set of activities was carried out with the aim of restoring equipment to optimal operational conditions and increasing the refinery's readiness.

The acting manager of South Pars First Refinery reminded: The implementation of these repair and preventive measures is an effective step in increasing equipment reliability, reducing the risk of unplanned shutdowns, and preparing the refinery for the coming cold months.

Gholami said: With the successful completion of the major overhaul and the restoration of equipment and operational units to optimal conditions, South Pars First Refinery is ready to play its role with maximum capacity and confidence in the path of continued production, processing, and stable delivery of natural gas to the national grid.

EF/MA