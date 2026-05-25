Eco-lodges offer tourists a window into traditional rural life

TEHRAN - In the mountainous villages, desert settlements and forested regions of Iran, a growing network of eco-lodges has become more than a form of rural accommodation.

Supporters say the traditional guesthouses are helping preserve local cultures, revive fading customs and provide economic opportunities in some of the country’s less-developed areas.

Known in Iran as “boomgardi” accommodations, the lodges are often restored traditional homes built with local materials and shaped by regional architectural styles. Their operators say the concept has evolved into a broader movement linking tourism, environmental awareness and community livelihoods.

“Eco-lodges have emerged from the ethnic and cultural diversity of the country,” said Yavar Abiri, head of the Iranian Ecolodge Association, in comments to the Tehran Times. “Each one, through its language, clothing, music, architecture and way of life, pursues a shared goal: preserving cultural identity and developing indigenous tourism.”

Iran’s eco-tourism sector has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly in rural regions that previously saw little tourist activity. According to Mohammad Jahanshahi, secretary of Iran’s national committee for nature tourism and green tourism, around 4,000 eco-lodges are currently operating across the country, with nearly 80% located in villages and rural districts.

Advocates of the sector say its importance extends beyond tourism revenue. In many communities, old houses have been restored instead of abandoned, while local crafts, regional cuisine and traditional ceremonies have regained visibility through visitor demand.

“These lodges have been able to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in deprived and remote villages and have even played an effective role in reducing poverty,” Abiri said.

The increased visibility of rural destinations has also helped channel tourism income into local economies, supporters say, strengthening small businesses and encouraging residents to remain in their villages rather than migrate to cities.

Iran’s eco-lodges are often designed around immersive cultural experiences rather than conventional hotel services. Visitors may sleep in mud-brick houses, eat locally sourced dishes, listen to regional music performances or participate in agricultural activities and handicraft workshops.

“Eco-tourism in Iran is not merely about sleeping in a rural house,” said Azadeh Abedinzadeh, a tourism researcher and instructor. “It is an opportunity to experience a way of life in which the relationship between humans, nature and community has not yet been severed.”

Speaking to the Tehran Times, she contrasted the concept with the commercial hospitality industry. “Hotels provide services,” she said. “Eco-lodges narrate a way of living.”

“Local food has become a central feature of many lodges. Operators increasingly serve regional dishes instead of standard urban menus, presenting food as part of each area’s cultural memory and identity.”

“Many customs, local foods, music traditions and traditional clothing that were fading away have been revived through eco-lodges,” she said.

Alongside the accommodations themselves, village markets and small stalls selling handicrafts and locally produced goods have also grown around the sector. According to operators, these markets complement the tourism experience while providing additional income streams for local families.

Environmental sustainability has become another defining aspect of the movement. Operators and tourism activists say many eco-lodges are rooted in long-standing Iranian traditions of adapting architecture and resource use to local climates.

Traditional houses in different parts of Iran were historically designed to conserve water, regulate temperature naturally and rely on locally available materials. Advocates say modern eco-lodges often seek to maintain those principles through climate-adapted construction, waste management programs and efforts to reduce plastic consumption.

“From the first mud brick placed in an eco-lodge to the meal served to guests, environmental protection is central to our work,” Abiri said. “Tourism should not become a wound on nature; it should help revive indigenous authenticity and support natural resources.”

Despite the sector’s cultural and environmental role, operators say eco-lodges face mounting economic pressures. Rising operational costs, declining purchasing power among domestic travelers and limited access to state support have placed many businesses under strain.

Eco-lodge representatives are calling for measures including loan repayment deferrals, revised utility tariffs for rural tourism businesses and tax exemptions to help small operators remain viable.

Abiri described eco-lodges as “the most modest sector in Iran,” arguing that operators had carried part of the country’s social and cultural responsibilities during difficult economic periods while receiving limited attention in policy-making and resource allocation.

Another challenge identified by operators is the risk of standardization. Some tourism activists warn that copying luxury hotel models could undermine the distinct identity that gives eco-lodges their appeal.

“Eco-lodges are not supposed to become rural hotels,” Abedinzadeh said. “Their value lies precisely in their differences — in simplicity, in closeness to nature and in preserving indigenous characteristics.”

She and other advocates argue that training programs for the sector should focus on local culture, environmental awareness and community engagement rather than replicating conventional hotel industry standards.

Digital restrictions and internet disruptions have also become a concern for operators in rural areas, many of whom depend heavily on online platforms and social media to attract visitors and promote lesser-known destinations.

Even with the challenges, supporters say Iran’s eco-lodges have become important cultural spaces that combine heritage preservation with economic survival for rural communities.

Today, they argue, eco-tourism in Iran can no longer be viewed solely as a branch of the travel industry. Instead, these houses stand at the intersection of cultural heritage, environmental education and local livelihoods, offering travelers a closer connection to the country’s diverse traditions while providing villages with new economic opportunities.

AM