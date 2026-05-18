Tripartite MOU inked for preservation of Asiatic cheetah

TEHRAN – To ensure the preservation of the Asiatic cheetah, a critically endangered species found only in Iran, the Department of Environment (DOE), the National Environment Fund, and the Conservation of Asiatic Cheetah Project have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The MOU was signed on Sunday by Hamid Zohrabi, deputy head of DOE for biodiversity, Hamed Maqsoud Taleqani, chief executive of the National Environment Fund, and Baqer Nezami, the head of the Conservation of Asiatic Cheetah Project, doe.ir reported.

According to Shina Ansari, the head of the DOE, conservation of the Asiatic cheetah is one of the most prominent projects in the biodiversity sector.

Noting that the Asiatic cheetah is a symbol of the national identity of Iranians, the official said on the eve of the 2026 World Cup, it is essential to harness the power of social media to raise public awareness and promote activities that would contribute to the preservation of this valuable species.

She went on to say that utilizing the capacity of public participation is critical and one of the main policies of the DOE, and the National Environment Fund can play a key role in this field.

For his part, Taleqani highlighted the high, scientific, and executive capabilities of the DOE in preserving biodiversity, iconic species in particular, noting that the National Environment Fund will help facilitate the DOE's access to financial resources to advance the project’s goals.

According to Nezami, the sub-portal of the National Cheetah Project, in which news about the project will be made available to the public, is planned to be launched on the DOE website next month.

The whole number of Asiatic cheetahs in the country’s protected areas amounts to 27, with five other cheetahs living in breeding sites, and six in captivity, IRIB quoted Nezami as saying.

In September 2025, the DOE resumed the implementation of the national project to protect Asiatic cheetahs after a six-year hiatus.

One of the measures taken has been to focus on the cheetah’s surrounding habitats so that these habitats can be preserved with public participation, ISNA quoted Zohrabi as saying.

In recent months, in addition to South Khorasan province, Asiatic cheetahs have been spotted in North Khorasan after several years, indicating the existence of a dynamic and active population, and the connection between ecosystems has been strengthened by a process in which conservation activities probably played a role. The cheetah is finding new habitats and spreading into them, Zohrabi explained.

In addition, special focus has been placed on recruiting rangers for all provinces where the Asiatic cheetah is found, he added.

“We have made arrangements with regional countries and other countries interested in working in this area, such as India. We are carrying out joint work with South Africa to protect the Asiatic cheetah.”

Listed as one of the most critically endangered big cats in the world, saving the Asiatic cheetah from extinction has turned into a shared responsibility.

According to the head of the DOE, the extinction of the world’s rarest cat has become a symbol of our challenges and responsibilities towards Iran’s nature.

Preserving cheetahs is not merely an environmental concern. It is a symbol of the country’s ecosystem’s health, a life-balance preserver. Protecting the cheetah means ensuring the right to life for people and nature.

The DOE makes its best efforts to preserve endangered animals. However, the goal will be fulfilled only by the participation and involvement of people, media, responsible institutions, and nature lovers.

Relocating domestic animals from cheetah habitats, fencing the Tehran-Mashhad road, which is one of the most dangerous areas, and breeding in captivity are among the most recent measures the DOE has been taking to preserve cheetahs.

Also, the DOE is following up on the allocation of two trillion rials (around 1.5 million dollars) to decrease cheetah mortalities on the Tehran-Mashhad road through enhancing road lighting, reducing vehicle speeds, and fencing. Drones and other wildlife monitoring tools can also be used to conserve cheetahs in the area.

Despite worrisome facts about the speed at which species are disappearing, there has been good news of endangered species making a comeback, highlighting the role of conservation efforts in preventing extinction and helping vulnerable wildlife recover.

Iran is a rich country in terms of biodiversity, with about 37,500 animal species and more than 8,000 plant species. The country is home to 579 bird species, 214 mammal species, 284 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, 309 freshwater fish species, and 763 marine fish species in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, about 154 vertebrate animal species, and around 25 percent of plant species in the country are at risk of extinction, with 117 species being classified as critically endangered in the national list. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, great bustard, and yellow deer are among animals that are in danger of extinction.

MT/MG