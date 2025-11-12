Iran busts 'anti-security ring' linked to Israel, US

TEHRAN – The Intelligence Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has identified and dismantled an anti-security ring led by Israeli and American spying agencies.

It said in an announcement that the network was dismantled after “several periods of monitoring” and other intelligence operations.

“After being defeated in the 12-day war, the Israeli regime, as a proxy of the United States in the region, has pushed its policy and machinations toward disrupting public security, with the pious of hope of being able to make up for its ignominious defeat on the military front,” read the statement.

The Israeli regime launched a flagrant and unprovoked act of military aggression on Iran on June 13, 2025, triggering a 12-day war that killed well over 1,000 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in gross violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

The statement further said that several espionage cells linked to the Israeli regime seeking to conduct anti-security acts were busted in the operation.

Iran has been seriously dealing with espionage activities and spies as part of measures to safeguard national security.

In mid-June, 2025, Iran executed a man convicted of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad spy agency and attempting to share classified and sensitive information with the occupying Tel Aviv regime in exchange for money. The execution took place after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

The individual, identified as Esmaeil Fekri, was in close contact with Mossad operatives, and was captured in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation carried out by Iranian security agencies.

Iranian officials have also arrested a number of people on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, following the latest Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iran pays due regard to its national security and adopts the necessary measures to protect it, including any necessary operations to identify and apprehend spies and bring them to justice, an official with knowledge of the matter told the Tehran Times.