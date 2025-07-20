Military at ‘peak operational readiness’ after the 12-day war: Iran top commander

TEHRAN – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, declared Sunday that Iranian combat forces maintain "peak operational readiness" to deliver devastating retaliatory strikes against any renewed aggression.

The statement came during a high-level meeting with Hojjatoleslam Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan, Head of the Armed Forces Judicial Organization, where General Mousavi emphasized that Iranian warriors stand prepared to "deliver a response more decisive and regret-inducing than before" to adversaries.

"Throughout the 12-day imposed war, we witnessed God's grace, the exceptional leadership of Ayatollah [Seyyed Ali] Khamenei, and the unwavering support of our nation," the top general said.

He credited this triad of spiritual guidance, strategic command, and national unity for enabling Iran's successful defense against the U.S.-Zionist aggression.

The gathering paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent conflict, with special recognition for Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the former Chief of Staff, who was martyred in the early hours of the Israeli regime’s campaign of aggression on June 13.

Pourkhaqan praised the Armed Forces' sacrifices as "a priceless, enduring capital for the Iranian nation and a golden chapter in our glorious history."

General Mousavi's warning follows Iran's unprecedented act of self-defense during the 12-day War during Operation True Promise III — a 22-wave missile barrage that struck strategic Israeli military, intelligence, and industrial infrastructure.

Despite Israel’s sweeping and unprecedented military censorship aimed at concealing the devastating impact of Iran’s missile strike, numerous military analysts affirmed that the operation delivered crippling and irreversible blows to the regime’s war apparatus, severely degrading its offensive capabilities and disrupting its strategic posture.

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the effectiveness, stating, "Israel got hit really hard."

Air defense capabilities ‘fully restored’



In a related development, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, Deputy Operations Chief of the Iranian Army (Artesh), confirmed today that Iran has fully restored its air defense network by replacing systems damaged during the 12-day War.

Despite the Israeli regime’s deliberate targeting of radar systems and air defense installations in the initial wave of its blitzkrieg assault, Iran’s Air Defense Force rapidly regained operational vigilance, demonstrating a level of resilience and tactical adaptability that caught many observers by surprise.

"The enemy sought to destroy Iran’s defense capabilities, and some systems were damaged," Admiral Mousavi stated. "However, through the efforts of our comrades, damaged systems were replaced and deployed at predetermined locations."

The swift restoration — achieved using domestically produced systems and strategic reserves — has ensured uninterrupted coverage of Iranian airspace.

Admiral Mousavi dismissed enemy propaganda exaggerating the extent of damage, noting: "By utilizing existing systems and replacements, we maintained full airspace security."

“Significantly, new deployments have been positioned at previously designated sites, fundamentally restructuring Iran's air defense posture to enhance resilience against future attacks.”