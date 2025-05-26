Iran ready to strike if Israel acts recklessly: Army chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s top military commander has warned Israel against escalating tensions, stating that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to retaliate decisively if provoked.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony unveiling an eight-volume encyclopedia on the Army’s role in the Sacred Defense (period of Iran-Iraq war), Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army, dismissed Israeli threats as empty rhetoric.

“The Zionist regime is too insignificant to harm the greatness of Iran,” he said. “In contrast, the power of the Islamic Republic can confront Israel and its backers with extraordinary challenges.”

Referring to the recent wave of hostile statements by Israeli officials, Mousavi said, “If they are in a rush to receive another ‘truthful promise,’ we are fully ready to deliver an appropriate blow—and we will collect on what they owe us from before.”

He further warned that the current Israeli regime lacks the judgment to avoid miscalculations. “They know they are not capable of withstanding the consequences of such challenges. But since the regime is currently run by child-killers and the irrational, any mistake is possible.”

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

Iran has vowed to serve a “stronger response” to any further Israeli act of aggression against the country or its interests.

The Israeli regime has threatened to launch an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months, amid indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over a potential nuclear agreement.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington was, for now, unwilling to support any military action against Iran.