Iran crushes Mossad cells in nationwide sweep; Seizes missiles, drones after Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – In a blow to the Israeli regime’s espionage apparatus, Iranian security forces have dismantled multiple Mossad sabotage networks across the country, seizing Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles, suicide drones, and explosives destined for attacks on critical infrastructure and residential areas.

The operations, which included Monday’s execution of convicted Mossad agent Esmail Fekri, demonstrate Iran’s unwavering resolve following Israel’s unprovoked aggression in the early hours of Friday that has martyred over 224 Iranian nationals, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists. Fekri, arrested in December 2023 after a complex intelligence operation, was hanged after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.



Judicial authorities confirmed he had gathered "classified national security intelligence, including strategic site locations and internal organizational missions" for Mossad handlers using encrypted communications and cryptocurrency payments.



His execution—the third in recent weeks—follows the April elimination of Mossad operative Mohsen Langarneshin, linked to the 2022 assassination of IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayyad-Khodaei.



Simultaneously, security forces launched precision strikes against Mossad’s operational cells. In another counter-intelligence victory, Iranian security agencies struck a major blow by unmasking an operational cell linked to the terrorist apparatus of the Israeli regime in Tehran.



In a meticulously coordinated operation—with intelligence gathered through persistent field surveillance and strategic countermeasures—28 operatives have been detained in connection with espionage activities.



These suspects, identified across 15 separate cases, have been formally introduced to the Tehran Security Prosecutor’s Office, underlining Iran’s unwavering commitment to protecting its national integrity.



In Rey County near Tehran, police raided a terrorist safe house after community tips revealed suspicious activity.



Authorities confiscated over 200 kilograms of explosives, 23 suicide drones, launchers, and remote-control equipment from an apartment functioning as a clandestine drone assembly facility.



“Security forces raided the residence based on community intelligence, discovering explosives, handcrafted bombs, and suicide drones,” stated the regional police commander.



In Isfahan Province, intelligence units dismantled a micro-drone workshop and arrested four Mossad assets, seizing large volumes of manufacturing equipment.



The operations extended to Alborz Province, where two Mossad agents preparing bombs and electronic devices were captured in Savojbolagh County. The raids revealed sophisticated Israeli efforts to infiltrate Iran’s defenses.



Spike missiles—designed to destroy air defense systems and armored vehicles—were smuggled into Iran and controlled remotely via encrypted networks.



This aligns with Mossad admissions to Western media about establishing "drone bases" inside Iran. Dramatic footage released Sunday showed Iranian intelligence officers intercepting a truck transporting advanced Israeli drones through Tehran’s streets.



An officer fired precise shots to disable the vehicle, exposing a cache of weaponry. Police spokesperson General Sa’eed Montazer al-Mahdi emphasized these operations reflect Iran’s strategy to "intercept sabotage acts before execution," citing arrests in Fashafuyeh (Tehran) and Savojbolagh (Alborz), where agents modified vehicles for bombings.



Officials have also asked citizens to report any suspicious activities, particularly regarding trucks and vans. Mossad’s operations in Iran are nothing new; the heinous acts have included assassinations of scientists and officials, alleged nuclear archive theft, and embedded agents near air defense sites.

The regime's intelligence agencies have actively funded and armed terrorist groups, including Jaish ul-Adl (referred to as Jaish ul-Zolm in Iran), the Komala terrorist organization, and ISIS-K elements. Over the past two decades, these groups have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Iranians and the injuries of thousands.



