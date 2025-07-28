Iran details intelligence fight against Western-Israeli alliance during 12-day war

TEHRAN – Iran's Ministry of Intelligence published a statement on Monday detailing some of its operations launched to counter U.S.-Israeli plots during the 12-day war that broke out in June.

The Ministry announced the neutralization of a complex hybrid warfare operation between June 13 and June 24, thwarting efforts aimed at destabilizing the Iranian government and promoting national disintegration. Intelligence operations remain ongoing, targeting suspected Israeli and American plots.

The statement provided specific examples of intelligence operations across multiple domains:

- Espionage dominance: Iran conducted extensive offensive intelligence operations within the occupied Palestinian territories, recruiting agents even within the Israeli security apparatus. Crucially, they exploited top-secret documents from Israel's nuclear information. "Precise coordinates" of critical infrastructure, including sensitive security sites, weapons facilities, and research labs, were relayed to Iran's armed forces before, during, and after the recent war. Domestically, 20 Mossad spies were arrested. Cooperation with regional intelligence services, facilitated through covert diplomacy, was also emphasized.



- Terrorism and separatism crushed: Security forces arrested three ISIS "emirs" and 50 Takfiri terrorists, seizing their weapons. They preempted infiltration plots by 300 foreign terrorists near the southeast border and 150 in Syria, both targeting Iran. Weapons caches for separatist groups were destroyed, and cells of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terror organization (MEK), active during the war, were neutralized. A plan for territorial capture in the northwest/southeast was also thwarted.



- “Regime change” plots foiled: A significant U.S.-Israeli plot to install a puppet government, involving the remnants of the deposed Pahlavi family and "fanatical Iranian-origin Zionist elements," was uncovered. A Mossad-directed plan for terrorist attacks in Tehran, coinciding with the Evin prison strike, was also foiled. Networks receiving digital currency (Tether) for disruptive activities were dismantled, leading to 65 arrests. A Mossad "Zionist Christianity" cell was neutralized, and their weapons seized (53 arrests). The recruitment of Iranian celebrities and athletes in the diaspora was also disrupted.



- Cyber and arms interdiction: Dozens of administrators of espionage and "street warfare" channels were apprehended. Attempts by Mossad to contact citizens via foreign numbers, offering intimidation or asylum, were thwarted. Six major arms shipments to terrorist separatists on the western border were seized, as were large stockpiles in Sistan and Baluchestan and Kerman provinces. Two international arms smugglers were disrupted.



- Social unrest prevented: "Necessary neutralizing measures" were implemented to counter enemy attempts to incite unrest. Vigilance around critical infrastructure was heightened. Efforts to create goods shortages via hoarding and rumors were also countered.



The statement credited Iran's "steel-like” faith, national will, the Armed Forces, and the "steadfast leadership" of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for the immense success.

The report also highlighted the "epic" role of citizens reporting suspicious activities, calling them the "primary actors" in the "sacred security defense."

Last but not least, the ministry honored six martyred personnel in the 12-Day war.