28 terrorists affiliated with Zionist regime arrested

TEHRAN –Since the beginning of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, the Law Enforcement Command in cooperation with the Ministry of Intelligence has managed to identify and arrest 28 agents linked to the Zionist regime.

Fifteen legal cases have been filed against these individuals at Tehran Security Court, IRIB reported.

With the beginning of the Zionist regime’s military invasion of the Iranian territory, the Law Enforcement Command issued a statement calling on the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

The suspects have been arrested in two separate operations, carrying more than 200 kilograms of explosives, 23 drones, launchers, guidance devices, and controllers in a vehicle.

Taking photos of military fortifications and prohibited places, spying, employing propaganda and media actions to approve the Zionist regime’s measures, selling hunting weapons without a license, illegally possessing weapons and ammunition, and joining opposition groups in the country with the aim of disrupting security are among their other crimes.

In one of the most important cases, in terms of wide range measures carried out, four defendants were captured and charged with ‘cooperation with hostile foreign governments’, carrying out extensive collaboration with Israel’s intelligence and military services, known as Mossad.

The collaborations include the establishment of a team house focused on training and practicing drone operations, maintaining various reconnaissance and suicide drones, launchers, training how to fly drones, determining and estimating the best route for conducting reconnaissance or suicide operations in order to take advantage of the current war conditions.

The organization affiliated with the Zionist regime provided technical training to individuals introduced to them by officers and equipped the operational field elements with information and tools for targeting operations.

Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), has said a double-urgency bill has been approved to increase punishment for individuals who cooperate with the Zionist regime and hostile governments, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Monday that at least 45 women and children have been martyred and another 75 injured in Israel’s acts of aggression on the country over the past days.

Mohajerani announced the figures in televised remarks on Monday, saying the civilian casualties show the Zionist regime’s false claim of targeting military sites, Press TV reported.

Esmail Fekri, a convicted spy who was found guilty of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and attempting to transmit classified information in exchange for money was executed.

The execution took place on Monday morning following the final approval of the death sentence by the Supreme Court.



