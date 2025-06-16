Iran executes convicted Mossad spy 

​​​​​​​ TEHRAN – Iran has executed Esmail Fekri, a convicted spy who was found guilty of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and attempting to transmit classified information in exchange for money. The execution took place on Monday morning following the final approval of the death sentence by the Supreme Court.

According to a statement issued by the Judiciary's Media Center, Fekri was arrested in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation conducted by Iranian security agencies. At the time of his arrest, he was actively communicating with Mossad operatives.

Judicial records reveal that Fekri, son of Khodanazar, had maintained contact with two Mossad officers and had attempted to gather and transmit highly sensitive and classified national security information—such as the locations of strategic sites, details of specific individuals, and internal organizational missions—through secure communication channels.

Fekri began cooperating with Mossad after being vetted by a senior Mossad officer. He was later assigned to a second officer named "Amir," who instructed him to establish a new encrypted communication platform to transmit intelligence reports. In July 2022, Amir also directed Fekri to set up a cryptocurrency wallet on his phone to facilitate the payment of operational support.

Despite his covert activities, Iranian intelligence services were able to monitor Fekri’s communications and identify the broader espionage network connected to the Zionist regime. He was placed under surveillance and eventually arrested in a targeted security operation.

Upon his arrest, security officials conducted a forensic analysis of Fekri’s electronic devices, uncovering detailed communications and instructions from Mossad handlers. These included explicit directives to gather information and transfer it to Israeli intelligence.

After comprehensive legal proceedings, including multiple court sessions attended by the defendant and his attorney, Fekri was convicted based on substantial documentary evidence, forensic findings, his own confessions, and proof of payments received from Mossad. He was charged under Article 6 of the “Law on Confronting Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security” and sentenced to death.

The Supreme Court later reviewed and upheld the initial verdict. Following the completion of all legal procedures, Fekri’s sentence was carried out in accordance with the court’s final ruling.