High-profile Mossad agent linked to terrorist operations in Iran executed: Judiciary

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary has announced the execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, a Mossad-linked agent who had an important role in orchestrating terrorist operations on Iranian soil.

According to a statement from the Iranian Judiciary’s media center on Wednesday, Langarneshin played a role in providing logistical support for several attacks, including the 2022 assassination of Martyr Hassan Sayyad-Khodaei, a member of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Further investigation revealed that Langarneshin collaborated with the Tel Aviv’s Mossad—an intelligence agency notorious for its covert operations, targeted killings, and espionage, and frequently accused of violating international law.

In rare admissions to Hebrew and English media, the Israeli regime’s officials tacitly acknowledged Mossad’s responsibility for Khodaei’s assassination—a development widely attributed to Israel and consistent with its campaign targeting Iranian scientists and security personnel, such as the 2020 murder of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“He was arrested, tried, and sentenced for Moharebeh (enmity against God) and Efsad-Fil-Arz (corruption on Earth) after irrefutable evidence proved his direct involvement in Mossad-linked sabotage, espionage, and terrorism,” the Judiciary’s statement noted.

It emphasized that his sentence was carried out "following the full completion of legal procedures and confirmation by the Supreme Court."

Langarneshin, recruited by Mossad in September 2020, underwent extensive training before conducting his first mission for the spy agency in December 2020.

Over two years, he engaged in "close operational cooperation with senior Zionist intelligence officers," the Judiciary stated, facilitating terrorist attacks, procuring communication tools, and renting safe houses across multiple provinces.

One of his most egregious crimes, per the Judiciary, was his role in the May 2022 assassination of Martyr Khodaei, who was gunned down outside his Tehran home by Mossad-linked terrorists.

Langarneshin "purchased a motorcycle under Mossad’s orders to surveil Martyr Khodaei, provided real-time updates on his location to the assassins, and fled the scene immediately after the attack."

The Judiciary revealed that Langarneshin’s crimes included logistical support for a Mossad-backed attack on a Defense Ministry-affiliated industrial site in Isfahan, equipping operational teams with vehicles and secure communication devices, and transferring funds from Mossad officers to agents inside Iran.

His use of the “Red Windows” secure communication system—a tool reportedly reserved for Mossad's clandestine operations—further confirmed his active collaboration with the notorious intelligence agency.

Langarneshin confessed "explicitly" during interrogations and court proceedings, admitting to meetings with senior Mossad officers in Georgia and Nepal to receive operational directives, the Iranian Judiciary said.

He also acquired anonymous SIM cards, mobile phones, and internet modems to connect Mossad agents within Iran.

"The criminal’s high-level operational training made him a professional in executing missions, but he was ultimately identified and apprehended by Iran’s vigilant security forces," the Judiciary’s statement concluded.