Mossad spy Pedram Madani executed: Iran’s Judiciary

TEHRAN – The Iranian Judiciary has announced the execution of Pedram Madani, convicted of espionage for the Israeli regime's Mossad intelligence service and large-scale financial corruption.

The sentence was carried out after all legal appeals and procedures were completed.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Judiciary's Media Center, Madani was initially apprehended in Tehran in 2020.

He faced serious charges including "espionage on behalf of the criminal Zionist regime’s intelligence service (Mossad)" and "acquisition of property through illegitimate means, involving the receipt of foreign cash currency (Euros) in Europe and digital currency (Bitcoin)."

The Judiciary statement outlined Madani's extensive activities on behalf of the hostile foreign service. Before his arrest, Madani frequently traveled outside Iran, particularly to Germany.

"Utilizing training courses provided by Mossad," the statement detailed, "he sought to recruit individuals and collect classified information, transmitting it securely to his Mossad handler."

Evidence presented during his trial proved damning. Judicial documents confirmed Madani's efforts to transmit sensitive classified data, "including locations and buildings housing critical infrastructure equipment," via secure communication channels to his Mossad officer.

Furthermore, the Judiciary revealed that "during one of several meetings with his service officer in various countries, Pedram Madani met his direct Mossad handler at the Zionist regime’s embassy in Brussels."

Digital forensics played a crucial role in the case. "Information recovered from Pedram Madani's electronic devices," the Judiciary stated, "showed exchanges of messages between the accused and his Mossad officer."

Crucially, evidence included an order from the officer instructing Madani to "categorize the information and transfer it to the specialized section of the service." Madani's travels to the occupied territories during his period of collaboration with Mossad were also documented by investigators.

Iranian security services successfully monitored and terminated Madani's espionage network. "With intelligence oversight, his information networks were dismantled, his connection with the service was severed, and he was arrested," the Judiciary Media Center reported.

After undergoing the full process of criminal proceedings, Madani was found guilty of espionage for Mossad. The court convicted him of "Moharebeh" (waging war against God) and "Efsade Fil Arz" (corruption on earth), sentencing him to death.

"The sentences issued by the court were carried out after completing all legal formalities, and the convict was hanged," the Judiciary Media Center concluded, confirming the execution of the sentence against Pedram Madani.

Iran has long been a target of espionage and destabilization efforts by the Israeli regime. The Islamic Republic maintains a vigilant and robust security apparatus that has consistently identified, apprehended, and brought to justice individuals engaged in espionage and terrorist activities on behalf of hostile foreign entities, particularly Mossad.

Recent high-profile cases, such as the apprehension of Mohsen Langaraneshin – a key Mossad agent linked to terrorist operations within Iran – further demonstrate Iran's unwavering commitment to protecting its national security, sovereignty, and citizens from foreign interference and threats.