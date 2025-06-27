Court rejects Netanyahu’s request to delay criminal trial

The occupied Quds District Court rejected on 27 June Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a two-week delay of his criminal trial.

According to Ynet, Israeli judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman said in a statement that the request, which was previously put forward by Netanyahu’s lawyer, “does not present a detailed basis or reason that might justify canceling evidentiary hearings.”

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli State Attorney’s office opposed the request and said the “general reasons detailed in the request cannot justify canceling two weeks of hearings, particularly in the run up to the recess.”

The State Attorney’s office added that it has already adjusted the schedule to accommodate the Israeli premier, including by allowing him to testify twice a week rather than three times a week.

“The prosecution, therefore, opposes the request,” it said.