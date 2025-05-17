Netanyahu cancels Vatican visit over fears of ICC arrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly canceled plans to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican due to concerns over a possible arrest linked to a pending warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Israeli media outlet Ynet.

The decision followed behind-the-scenes inquiries made by the occupation regime with both Italian and Vatican officials to assess whether Netanyahu could enter the country without facing detention. However, responses from both parties were reportedly ambiguous, and it remained unclear whether they would comply with the ICC's warrant should Netanyahu set foot on their soil.

Faced with uncertainty regarding legal immunity, the Prime Minister's Office ultimately opted to cancel the visit to avoid potential arrest or diplomatic embarrassment.

The ICC arrest warrant, though not confirmed publicly by the court, is presumed to relate to war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation regime in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

This marks yet another setback for Netanyahu on the international stage, as legal challenges continue to mount amid growing global outrage over the ongoing war on Gaza and calls for accountability from international bodies.