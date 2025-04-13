First indigenous plasma therapy clinic inaugurated

TEHRAN – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in cooperation with Jahrom University of Medical Sciences, southern Fars province, has launched the first cold plasma therapy clinic for the treatment of wounds using indigenous technology.

During the opening ceremony, the AEOI head, Mohammad Eslami, associated the achievement with scientific progress and national self-confidence, highlighting that nuclear technology is used in medical services and agriculture.

The inauguration of this clinic can help expand plasma therapy technology in other medical centers in the country, the official noted.

The chancellor of Jahrom University of Medical Sciences, Hossein Hakimelahi, for his part, expressed hope that this initiative will open up opportunities to use nuclear technologies in cancer treatment and other areas of health.

National Nuclear Technology Day

Iran marked National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9 with the unveiling of a wide array of achievements in its nuclear industry at a major exhibition held in Tehran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezshkian, Eslami, and a group of senior officials visited the exhibition located at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The event, divided into three key sections, highlighted the country’s advances in the nuclear fuel cycle, energy generation, and peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

The third section, “Applications of the Nuclear Industry,” showcased a range of peaceful uses of nuclear science. Exhibits included technologies for producing heavy water and deuterium compounds, radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear measuring equipment, plasma research, and radiation-based applications in medicine and agriculture. Innovations such as blood irradiation systems, industrial particle accelerators, and cutting-edge quantum and laser technologies—both medical and industrial—were also on display.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

MT/MG