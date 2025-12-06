Army budget to be strengthened, Iran’s parliamentary committee says

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary Plan and Budget Committee says financial support for the country’s Army (Artesh) will continue and be strengthened following a recent meeting with senior military officials.

Abbas Ghodrati Zavarom said the committee met in recent days with Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, and other senior army commanders.

“The discussions in this meeting focused mainly on the strength and deterrent power of the Armed Forces, including the Army, the IRGC, and the security and law-enforcement forces,” he said.

Ghodrati Zavarom added that participants also referred to recent remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, noting that “the enemy made a mistake but ultimately backed down,” and that any future miscalculation “will certainly be met with a response that will make them regret it.”

He referenced the recent 12-day war in June, saying Iran was in negotiations with the United States when Israel launched a sudden attack with U.S. support. Israel’s June 13 assault killed senior Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. More than a week later, the United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s armed forces retaliated by striking strategic targets across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in West Asia.

He went on to say that, just as in the final days of the war when “the enemy, through some neighboring countries, was reduced to pleading for an end to the conflict,” today Iran’s Armed Forces remain in a state of full readiness.

“In this context, the Plan and Budget Committee underlined that budgetary support for the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue and will even be increased,” the spokesperson said.

Ghodrati Zavarom noted that the meeting also included a review of the overall framework of the army’s budget. “The army’s budget was discussed and examined, and overall it was a very good and constructive session, with an emphasis on strengthening the country’s defensive capabilities,” he concluded.