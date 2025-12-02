Iran war room chief highlights strategic readiness in meeting with lawmakers

TEHRAN – In a meeting with members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters outlined Iran’s strategic readiness, emphasizing the Armed Forces’ ongoing efforts to strengthen both defensive and offensive capabilities amid evolving regional threats.

Committee members met with Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) Central Headquarters, using the occasion to honor the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and share their perspectives.

At the opening of the meeting, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, commemorated Iran’s martyrs—particularly the fallen commanders—and said the purpose of the visit was to reaffirm the Parliament’s full support for the Armed Forces and to follow up on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

Major General Abdollahi outlined the mission of the Central Headquarters. He said its core responsibility is to focus on wartime planning and conduct strategic and operational assessments during crises.

He noted that continuous evaluation of the Armed Forces’ readiness is one of the headquarters’ key duties. Given the evolving nature of threats and the characteristics of future warfare, he said, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are prioritizing enhanced defensive and offensive preparedness.

“The enemy should know we are always monitoring them and remain fully prepared,” Abdollahi warned. “If they miscalculate and act against the Islamic Republic, we will impose costs far greater than anything they expect to gain.”

Referring to the recent conflict, he said the 12-day war was imposed on Iran due to the enemy’s misjudgment. “The response of Iran’s Armed Forces was forceful and made them regret their actions. The United States and the Zionist regime were defeated by the strength of our faith and national spirit,” he claimed.

On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian territory, triggering a 12-day war that claimed the lives of well over 1,000 Iranians, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites. The stated justification for the aggression was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a claim for which neither Israel nor the U.S. provided any evidence.

Abdollahi emphasized that Iran’s current security and stability stem from the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief as well as the unity, dedication, and cohesion of the people, officials, and Armed Forces.