Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heidari named second-in-command of Khatam al-Anbiya Unit

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari has been appointed acting commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, replacing Major General Hossein Hassani.

Heidari previously served as commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force before taking up his new post.

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has been named the new commander of the Army Ground Forces, succeeding Heidari. Jahanshahi formerly led the 77th Thamen al-A’emmeh Division and has held several key positions, including coordinating deputy of the Ground Force and deputy for assessment at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Major General Ali Abdollahi remains the overall commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which serves as one of the principal bodies of Iran’s Armed Forces and is tasked with operational planning and inter-service coordination.